REVEALED: What new Bundy hospital will cost

Chair of The Board of Directors at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Peta Jamieson answers questions at the new hospital public information session. Mike Knott BUN290719PETA5

THE new Bundaberg Hospital could cost anywhere between $400 million and $1.8 billion judging from the costs of other new Queensland hospitals.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chairwoman Peta Jamieson was unable to list ideal locations or a specific cost for the new site of the hospital when answering questions at a public information session yesterday.

But she listed examples.

"Google Search Mackay Redevelopment... and Sunshine Coast University Hospital,” she said.

"That's all I can say. That's your answer.

"We have no preferred site. That's what this next stage is all about.

"We can't be too close to the Central Business District unless we get that land available.”

Planners wanted to ensure that the hospital would be useful for the region for more than 40 years, which was why construction could take five years to ensure the detailed business case was completed properly.

Ms Jamieson said that through the new hospital the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service would encourage high school students to work in the health sector by working with CQUniversity, which would ensure school leavers could increase their opportunities by remaining in Bundaberg.

It would also bolster the increased workforce needed for the hospital.

"We want to grow our own...we want our Grade 12s to do medical training right here in Bundaberg,” she said.

"We will have to have a skilled population come into the region.”

Bundaberg Hospital's project manager Debbie Carroll said the new site would need to be between 15 to 20 hectares to ensure it would have the surrounding infrastructure it needed, including car-parking.

The current hospital was on 10 hectares and was "very gridlocked”.

The health service had enlisted an independent buyers agent to help look at available sites offered privately and through government.

"We expect that to be advertised on August 10 and will be out on the marketplace for approximately four weeks,” she said.

"Initial conversations are yet to be had with the buyers agent so it's very early days.”