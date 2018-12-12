Menu
A survey of residents in Dawson, Herbert and Capricornia shows the majority of residents oppose Adani being offered state subsidies.
News

REVEALED: What 1941 residents had to say about Adani

Ashley Pillhofer
by
12th Dec 2018 4:00 AM
REGIONAL Queenslanders do not want Adani to be allowed "special deals" to use taxpayer money or resources.

A survey conducted by UComms across the electorates of Herbert, Dawson and Capricornia showed the majority of people opposed any use of state money to provision Adani deals and subsidies.

Of the 1,941 residents polled via an automated telephone survey system, 59.99 per cent of responders opposed the idea.

To best represent the electorates surveyed, telephone numbers were selected at random with results weighted by gender and age to reflect the population.

The poll did not specify if voters supported the mine itself, instead only polling opinions about state money or resources being provided to the international mining company.

Co-ordinator of Mackay Conservation Group Peter McCallum said he found it "disturbing" the project was pushing ahead, considering the company was facing court in Bowen for allegedly polluting the Great Barrier Reef.

This case was adjourned again yesterday by joint request to the Bowen Magistrate.

"Regional Queenslanders still don't want to give taxpayer money to billionaire Adani," Mr McCullum claimed.

Mr McCullum said he believes the government has not adequately ruled out giving Adani a "royalties holiday" or a $100 million subsidy towards a road.

"It is really important Adani stands on its own feet financially and that it obeys Australian environmental laws."

Do you support or oppose the state government giving Adani special deals and subsidies?

Result

Strongly oppose: 36.65%

Oppose: 23.34%

Unsure: 18.44%

Support: 10.00%

Strongly support: 11.51%

Mackay Daily Mercury

    Local Partners