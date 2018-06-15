Revealed: Trendy new wine bar to spice up Bundy's CBD

BERT'S: Alowishus' Libby Harvey is excited for Bert's wine bar to open in the coming weeks.

IT'S sophisticated and classy with a pioneering spirit and it's about to open its doors in the heart of the Bundaberg CBD.

From the people who brought you Alowishus Delicious, comes Bert's, Bundaberg's newest wine and cocktail bar.

Owner Michael McPhee said he hoped to bring a little bit of the city life to Bundy while incorporating the town's most famous man Bert Hinkler.

NEW VENTURE: Michael McPhee from Alowishus is setting up a new wine bar. Paul Donaldson BUN040617POW1

"Bert Hinkler loved Bundaberg and Bundaberg loved him,” Mr McPhee said.

"There really is no bigger Bundy icon, he was a rockstar in his day.

"And we think it's a cool thing to bring his era back to life.”

The setting will be small with a selection of quality worldly cuisine, exceptional wines and expertly-mixed cocktails and beverages using only the finest ingredients from around the globe.

Mr McPhee said it was a new concept for the region and he was exited to give the Rum City something similar to the wine and gin bars that Brisbane had.

"We just want a great place where grown-ups can go and enjoy a conversation,” he said.

He said the dress code wasn't quite cocktail wear "but button up shirts for men and something a little bit fancy” for women.

The bar is next to the Moncreiff Entertainment Centre in the old Janda's Pizzeria place.

"It's a a great location and we are really confident about it,” Mr McPhee said.

"We are hoping people come in and enjoy an experience that is outside of their everyday.”

Since announcing the new venture it's not only Mr McPhee and his wife Tracey who are excited.

Surrounding businesses said it was unique and something Bundaberg really needed.

To start it will be open three nights a week on Thursday to Saturday.

Mr McPhee said if there was a demand for longer hours it was something they would consider in the future.

The bar is now looking for employees to fill various positions in the lead up to opening in the coming weeks.

They are looking for vibrant personalities with class and attention to detail to complete the team.

The following positions will be available starting next month: a hostess, wait staff, bartender, and assistant chef/kitchen hand.

To find out more about and apply online, visit www.discoverberts.com.au/careers.