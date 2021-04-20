REVEALED: The woman Bundaberg locals want in a memorial

Locals have voted for the woman they believe should be publicly memorialised in Bundaberg. Image: iStock

Readers have cast their vote on which woman they believe should be immortalised with a memorial in Bundaberg.

The discussion came about last week when Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey put out a call for suggestions regarding options for potential tributes.

Throwing out a few to start the conversation, Cr Dempsey nominated theatre star Gladys Moncrieff, designer Florence Broadhurst, stockbroker Margaret Mittelheuser, writer Mary Hannay Foott and circus performer May Wirth.

The NewsMail readers were given a poll of these options, with most votes being for Gladys Moncrieff.

The late Ms Moncrieff took 53 per cent of the vote.

Second place went to Florence Broadhurst, with 15 per cent of votes.

On the NewsMail's Facebook page, readers talked about the idea and renewed their calls for a memorial to Busy Bee Fish Bar patriarch Kent Wong.

Deborah McVie said a better tribute for women would be to do something for those who are alive, while Samantha V Johnston agreed she'd prefer measures for living women.

Cr Dempsey said the memorial idea was inspired after hearing of a petition to State Parliament by eight-year-old, Malia Knox, calling for greater representation from women and girls in public spaces.