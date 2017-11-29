REVEALED: The Waves' $6m plan for sport facility

FUTURE PLANS: The Waves sports club hopes to start the first two stages of its multi-million-dollar, 10-year master plan with an upgrade of the sporting fields at the corner of Thabeban and Ritchie Sts.

A $6 MILLION plan to revamp an existing sports complex in Bundaberg has taken a step forward, with the proposal before the council.

The Waves Sports Club hopes to start the first two stages of its multi-million- dollar, 10-year master plan with an upgrade of the sporting fields at the corner of Thabeban and Ritchie Sts.

The existing complex includes four multi-purpose sporting fields (including supporting amenity, canteen and storage facilities), bowling greens, bocce facilities, cricket nets, multi-purpose court and a clubhouse.

This application seeks to upgrade and improve the existing facilities on-site through the construction of two new multi-purpose sporting fields, a new amenity building (consisting of toilets, women-friendly change rooms, referee rooms, a first-aid room and a storage area) and a new on-site car parking area.

The Waves general manager Brendan Royall said the main reason for the upgrade was to accommodate the growing number of women participants in its 15 affiliated sports clubs.

Mr Royall said as the club continued to grow, pressure on the existing facilities at the sports complex was at an all-time high.

"We have found across our clubs and codes there has been an uptake in female participation,” he said.

"Our sports fields are now at breaking point in terms of usage.

"We want to be able to accommodate that growing trend.”

In total, the new complex will have five fields, with one of the older sports grounds to make way for a central hub car park.

"We want additional parking that is well lit and facilitate ease and safety for people playing,” Mr Royall said.

Mr Royall said if approved the first two stages would be completed prior to Bundaberg hosting the Secondary Schools Rugby League Confraternity Shield in 2019.

This competition will see Bundaberg host about 920 rugby league players from 46teams representing schools from across Queensland.