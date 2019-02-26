Revealed: The sectors driving Bundy's jobs growth

THE numbers are in, and according to employment site Seek, job ads for the Wide Bay and Burnett region grew 18 per cent in the 12 months to the end of January.

The biggest contributor to that increase was healthcare and medical which contributed to 6.2 per cent of growth, with a resurgent mining and resources sector coming in at third.

Adertised salaries also rose 4.1 per cent over the year .

Peter Bender is the Wide Bay business manger of recruitment company IPA.

Mr Bender said they've seen a rise in employment across labour hire roles, administration and a small rise in IT as well.

"Growth has been pretty stable, but it has been growing,” he said.

"This time of year is very busy, people are considering career changes and a lot of people get invigorated to look for work again.

"A trend we are seeing is people getting more than one job offer which is great to see.”

Mr Bender said all eyes would be on the upcoming election which was likely to impact jobs in and around the area.

"Elections tend to slow down business growth because they get a bit concerned about what might happen,” he said.

"I think business is feeling okay, they're not excited but they're fairly stable and confident with that they're doing.”

During the last three years CQUniversity has on average had between 450 and 500 students enrolled in its health related courses including.

Associate Vice Chancellor for CQUniversity Wide Bay and Burnett Luke Sinclair said they have seen a five per cent rise in students year on year across the board.

"From our point of view, education changes lives,” he said.

Within four months of graduating, 82 per cent of CQUniversity nursing students find employment with a median starting salary of $63,500.