REVEALED: The secret inside Bundy's little black boxes

WHAT'S THAT?: These little black boxes are monitoring movements. Contributed

THERE'S a little black box that has Bundy motorists scratching their heads.

What is the device stuck on speed signs and street posts?

The NewsMail contacted Transport and Main Roads who advised the boxes were being used to collect road data via digital recordings.

A spokeswoman said the data would later be analysed to provide the number of turning and pedestrian movements at the intersections.

Thirty-two intersections were targeted over a 12-hour period around the Rum City.

"We completed intersection traffic counts in Bundaberg on Wednesday,” she said.

"The devices will be removed by the end of the week, weather permitting.”

The traffic counters are an important tool for assisting with future planning on the state-controlled road network, she said.