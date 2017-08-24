26°
REVEALED: The roads readers want speeds changed on

Crystal Jones
| 24th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
Bourbong Street traffic.
Bourbong Street traffic. Mike Knott BUN300617CBD37

A CALL-OUT for feedback on road speeds in the region has drawn a strong reaction from the community.

This week, Member for Bundaberg Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt said if the LNP was elected in Queensland, 100 state roads would have their speeds reviewed.

This means speed limits could increase or decrease on certain roads.

Many locals said they wanted lower limits on suburban streets, but higher limits in many 80 zones.

Michele McLeod was one of the people calling for lower limits on streets when the NewsMail asked its Facebook audience for their thoughts.

"Tantitha Rd, 70 instead of 80 and 50 past the bus stops instead of 60 - more homes being built, kids riding to school both ways. May stop the hoons as well,” she said.

Others agreed.

LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett say they want locals to share their thoughts on speed limits in the region.
Stacey Watson said Gooburrum Rd needed its limit dropped from 80 because while it was 80, hoons would keep on doing 100.

Fearing the worst for motorists, Sue-Anne Hilder said Gin Gin Rd was a crash hot spot.

"Between the overtaking lanes we always get nearly hit in the back end turning into our driveway out at Sharon,” she said.

"It needs to be dropped from 100 down to 80kmh as we have seen one death and a bike hitting the mail person.”

However, there were many drivers who were protective of maintaining current speeds and many who wanted to drive faster.

"I can't think of any 80kmh stretches of road that shouldn't be increased to 100kmh,” Michael Sinclair said.

"Get rid of 50, make it 60, all roads to the beach should be 100,” David Spratley said.

Many said there was an issue with people driving under the speed limit.

"It would be nice if people did the speed limit in the first place,” Jason Mardon said.

"Always stuck behind someone doing 20 under.”

Mr Bennett said when in government, the LNP's $350 million Road Safety Action Plan delivered Queensland's lowest road toll on record.

"That plan included a review of speed limits on 100 Queensland roads, including roads in the Bundaberg and Burnett region, to ensure limits were appropriate for individual roads,” he said.

"Congestion costs motorists time and our economy money. Having 'fit-for-purpose' speed limits will help alleviate congestion and get everyone home sooner and, most importantly, safer.

"It's been a long time since speed limits on many of our roads have been thoroughly reviewed.”

Speed limits

Readers requesting lower speeds on:

  • Ashfield Rd
  • Williams Rd
  • Hargreaves St
  • Stevenson St
  • Que Hee St
  • Gooburrum Rd
  • Walker St
  • Takalvan St

Readers requesting faster speeds on:

  • McCarthy Rd
  • Elliott Heads Rd
  • Windermere Rd
  • Ring Rd
  • Burnett Heads Rd
Bundaberg News Mail
In the heart of Mooloolaba

