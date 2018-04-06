REVEALED: The real housewives of Bundaberg

IF YOU'VE ever turned on your television, you're sure to have heard of The Real Housewives, but not like this.

Rather than the glitz and glamour the shows are renowned for, housewives of Bundy is a group of real women dealing with and solving real problems, creating friendships and supporting each other.

Having moved to the region in February with her husband, Elena Di Fiore saw a lot of social media forums but a lack of unity, so she created The Real Housewives of Bundaberg Facebook page.

"I created the online group to help people meet with each other and bring about a positive difference,” she said.

"Facebook can be very isolated at times and can make some people lonely - I think sometimes people forget that we are all human and have a heartbeat.

"You can't gauge body language through a screen.”

Ms Di Fiore said the overriding goal of the page was for women to encourage one another to be their best self.

Despite the name, you don't have to be married to join, women of all age groups are welcome in what is a growing network of positivity.

"We're real - some days we don't wear make-up, some days we leave our earrings at home, some days we laugh, on others we cry,” she said.

"I wanted it to be real and for some that's when we are raw and vulnerable.

"The people are all welcoming.”

Organised on the page are a range of events and different themes daily and the local women love it.

Ms Di Fiore created the group last Tuesday and there are already more than 130 members.

Ms Di Fiore said the feedback had been overwhelming, with some saying that this was giving them the opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and socialise.

"I get tingles with the feedback,” she said.

"The biggest thing is ensuring everyone feels welcome.

"It was a big change moving from Melbourne and people are a lot friendlier here than in the capital cities but it's about taking that conversation from good morning to having coffee.”

She said each day there's a different theme, to encourage people to interact with other members, #marketmemonday is a day for members to share their business, advertise or post an offer and there's also events like the Sunday Sesh, to encourage the girls to get together and catch up.

Find out more by searching for to The Real Housewives Of Bundaberg on Facebook