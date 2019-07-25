REVEALED: The Gladstone home that sold for seven figures
RESIDENTS are continuing to snap up real estate across the region with several property sales being recorded during the month.
According to realestate.com.au, on July 5 a Parksville Dr home in New Auckland sold for a whopping $1,040,000 making it the most expensive property sale so far this month.
There have been two other properties go under the hammer over the half million mark, with a Benaraby property fetching $599,000 and a Tannum Sands home selling for $505,000.
There has been a number of sales close to that mark with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home on Dolphin St fetched $495,000 on July 15 in the sought-after Catalina Heights area.
Additionally, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Albatross Cl sold on June 11 for $471,000 while another four-bedroom home on Jim Whyte Way, Burua, sold for $480,000.
A New Auckland home on Katrina Blvd with an extra bedroom also attracted $480,000.
At the lower end of the market, a View St unit in West Gladstone with two bedrooms was sold for $75,000.
Meanwhile the most expensive unit was on Roseberry St for $235,000.