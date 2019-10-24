Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates with fans following the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates with fans following the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Revealed: The first games of the 2020 season

by PHIL ROTHFIELD
24th Oct 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL will launch the season with a Thursday night blockbuster at Bankwest Stadium between Parramatta and Canterbury Bulldogs next March.

And on the Friday night, the North Queensland Cowboys will host the Brisbane Broncos at their new stadium in Townsville.

 

Parramatta will open the season at home against Canterbury. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.
Parramatta will open the season at home against Canterbury. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.

It is likely to be a double celebration for the Cowboys with the expected return of local product Valentine Holmes, who is set to become their $1 million fullback after a stint with NFL's New York Jets.

The NRL, TV networks Fox Sports and Channel 9 are putting the final touches on the draw this week and expect to announce the full schedule by the end of the month.

Both the Parramatta-Canterbury clash and the Queensland derby are expected to sell out and provide a wonderful backdrop for the television networks.

 

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
nrl

Top Stories

    Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

    premium_icon Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

    News Keith Pitt has slammed the idea of an exit strategy for farmers ahead of the NFF requesting six further measures for the government to implement

    • 24th Oct 2019 9:19 AM
    ‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

    premium_icon ‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

    News CHRISTOPHER Anthony Mulford told Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan he felt “attacked” for...

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:55 AM
    24-hour service station application withdrawn

    premium_icon 24-hour service station application withdrawn

    News JUST weeks after a development application for a 24-hour Liberty service was...

    • 24th Oct 2019 8:43 AM
    WATCH: Near miss involving van at Bundy train station

    premium_icon WATCH: Near miss involving van at Bundy train station

    Crime A NEAR miss involving a van has occurred at a train station in Bundaberg.