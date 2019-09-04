REVEALED: The exciting new changes coming to city Macca’s

WORKS UNDERWAY: Disruptions to the drive-through at MacDonald's Bundaberg City will continue for about two weeks while upgrades are made to make it a dual-lane drive-through.

WORKS UNDERWAY: Disruptions to the drive-through at MacDonald's Bundaberg City will continue for about two weeks while upgrades are made to make it a dual-lane drive-through.

IF YOUR morning coffee run has been thrown into chaos, fear not, MacDonald's Bundaberg City have assured customers the disruptions would only be short lived, and once finished, would improve its drive-through service.

The renovations currently underway will see a dual-lane drive-through added and won't impact the restaurant, which will trade as normal throughout the works.

Store owner/operator Craig Manley said the renovations to the drive-through were expected to be finished before the school holidays, which start on February 20.

"We're currently undergoing some great renovations to enhance our restaurant and ensure we're providing our customers with the best possible dining experience," he said.

"We unveiled eight state-of-the-art digital kiosks last week and are now undergoing a dual lane drive-through expansion, scheduled to open in time for the holidays, which means we can serve our drive-through customers even quicker.

"Once the drive-through expansion is complete, we will move on to upgrading our car park."

The drive-through will remain closed today and tomorrow but it will open as usual on the weekends during the works.

On all other weekdays the drive-through will be closed between 6am and 4pm, but will open from 4pm until closing, up until the works are complete.