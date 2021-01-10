REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

Not even a pandemic has stopped people from breaking the law.

Throughout 2020, Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the most frequent type of jobs police were called to were unlawful entry of motor vehicles.

She said most of the vehicles had been left unlocked so “these crimes can most of the time be avoided”.

Other thefts like stealing offences had decreased.

Sen Const Duncan said businesses taking police advice to install CCTV cameras could be contributing to the decline.

“CCTV footage of offences is very important in a police investigation and most of the time assists police in identifying the offender involved,” she said.

“Recently we have also seen an increase in residences installing CCTV footage which is also a major deterrent in homes and vehicles being broken into.”

Just a week into the new year and already police have been called to multiple reported break-ins.

“Unfortunately during the past week we have seen a number of break and enters to homes, businesses and vehicles in the Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South and Bundaberg East areas,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“So we would like to take this opportunity to remind people to lock up and store valuable possessions in a safe place.

“In particular, if possible lock bicycles and motorcycles inside enclosed garages as this can deter offenders from stealing such prized possessions.”

If you would like to report a crime to police or you have information about a crime, you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

