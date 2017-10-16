REVEALED: The crime that's gone up 88%

STATS: Unlawful entry into houses was up by 19.3% for the year.

THE rate of armed robberies and traffic offences have decreased in the region but overall, crime is on the up for the Wide Bay Burnett District.

The figures come from Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Craig Hawkins who recently announced the release of the Queensland Police Service's Statistical Review.

The overall crime rate across the region from 2015/16 to 2016/17 increased by 7.2% to 24,422 offences.

The top spot on the list was taken out by fraud offences, which have increased by a staggering 88.4%.

Identity fraud, computer fraud, cheque fraud and credit card fraud were high on the radar.

"With ongoing advancements in technology, such as contactless payments, fraudulent activity continues to be prevalent in our community with 1277 offences reported in the Wide Bay Burnett District over the past 12 months,” Supt Hawkins said.

"This is a timely reminder to the community of the importance of adopting preventative measures and behaviours such as not providing personal information to unverified organisations or individuals, to ensure they are protected against fraud.”

And fraud isn't the only crime locals have been caught up in for the year.

Unlawful use of motor vehicles increased by 26.1%, unlawful entry into houses increased by 19.3% and unlawful entry into shops increased by 5.8%.

Supt Hawkins urged the community to be vigilant with the security to their houses, vehicles and other property items, with the rate of offences against property increasing by 15.9% in the past year. "A lot of break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable,” Supt Hawkins said.

The high figures, which have echoed across the state, have left Shadow Police Minister Tim Mander questioning the approach from the "soft-on-crime, Annastacia Palaszczuk-led Labor Government”.

He said more and more Queenslanders were fearful of walking the streets - while at the same time feeling less safe in their own homes.

But the Palaszczuk Government have hit back, with Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan announcing up to 78 First Year Constables would hit the beat across the state over the coming months.

Mr Ryan said he welcomed the Palaszczuk Government's decision to publicly release the review.

"The review gives Queenslanders an insight into offending trends, demographics and important information about other kinds of vital police work like road safety and the location of missing people,” he said.

And while some offences rose steadily, it isn't all bad news for crime rate in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

The rate of armed robberies across the district decreased as well as traffic and related offences and unlawful entry into other premises.

"It is positive to see offences on our roads decline in the district, however 2182 in the past year is still too high and police will continue to focus on traffic offenders to ensure the roads are safe for everyone,” Supt Hawkins said.