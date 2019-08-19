REVEALED: The cider flavour decided by locals

NEW BREW: Zoe Young and Josh Phillips show off the Cheeky Tiki Pineapple and Coconut Cider.

NEW BREW: Zoe Young and Josh Phillips show off the Cheeky Tiki Pineapple and Coconut Cider. Brian Cassidy

OHANA Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider hosted their people's choice launch party on Saturday, to announce their brand new cider flavour.

Co-founders, Josh Phillips and Zoe Young asked the community to cast votes on the next tasty creation they were keen to see from the brewing geniuses.

"We asked for people to vote for ideas on Facebook that would showcase the incredible produce that is grown locally in Bundaberg and that would go well in the area," Ms Young said.

"The public response was huge and we ended up receiving about 60 to 70 responses and there were some beautiful flavours suggested like lychee, but unfortunately we were a little restricted to the produce that is currently in season."

Creative and intriguing suggestions like sweet potato and maple bacon cider did not make the cut on this occasion and the list was narrowed down to three equally strong contenders, including passionfruit and ginger, pineapple and coconut and ginger, lemon and honey.

Attendees gathered at the event with bated breathe, as they waited for the people's choice to be announced, with pineapple and coconut taking the crown.

Guests were then taken on a behind the scenes tour to witness first-hand how the flavour was created, before tasting it straight from the tank.

The brand new cider can now be purchased as tastings, four packs and cartons from Ohana, at 5 Alexandra St.

Rhylea Millar