An advertisement has been placed to find a stripper for a birthday party in Bundy.
Business

Revealed: The Bundy job paying $500 a night

Rhylea Millar
23rd Oct 2019 7:25 AM
LOOKING to earn some extra cash?

A Bundaberg woman has posted a one-off job, paying $500 and an unlimited supply of alcohol for the night.

What’s the catch? Well, you need to be a woman and be willing to dance naked this Friday night.

The job was posted on Facebook group ‘Bundy Classifieds’.

“Needing a female stripper for one of my great mate’s birthday parties ASAP, this Friday night,” the post reads.

“You don’t need to be a professional stripper, just someone who’s willing to play it sexy all night long for the entertainment of the boys,” the original post said - though this has since been removed from the advertisement.

“You’ll be paid the moment you arrive and you’ll be looked after with complimentary drinks, at your own pace of course, throughout the whole night.”

There has been a lot of positive comments on the Facebook post, with some even recommending their friends for the position.

The advertisement states they are looking for someone willing to strip tease, perform lap dances, work the pole, dance and twerk and participate in strip card games.

The NewsMail has contacted the woman who has placed the ad for more information.

bundaberg jobs bundy classifieds dancer job ad stripper stripping
Bundaberg News Mail

