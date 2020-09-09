REVEALED: The Bundy hotels voted traveller’s choice

Anthony and Kimberly Altadonna of the Bundaberg Spanish Motor Inn said they were proud to have placed in three categories in the TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards. Photo: Geordi Offord

SOME of Bundaberg and Bargara's hotels have been voted traveller favourites in the 2020 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards.

Two of Bundaberg's hotels and one from Bargara ranked into the Best of the Best awards which are TripAdvisor's highest honour.

The award identifies and ranks the very best hotels, destinations, attractions and restaurants, in specific categories and geographic areas, as rated and reviewed by travellers.

Several of Bundaberg and Bargara's hotels also won Travellers' choice which was formerly called the certificate of excellence.

This category recognises businesses that earn consistently great user reviews.

Performing best at this year's awards was the Bundaberg Spanish Motor Inn on Woongarra St.

The motor inn placed in three categories including fourth in the Bargain Hotel in the South Pacific and third in the same category in Australia.

It also placed 18th for Best Service Hotel in Australia.

Manager of the Spanish Motor Inn Anthony Altadonna said they were proud of their achievement.

"It's hard work at times, but we're pretty lucky with our guests and everything, there's a lot of return travellers," he said.

"It's been tough for a lot of businesses, we had the fires and then covid so we've definitely seen business drop off a bit, but we've noticed it's starting to come back.

"It was quiet at the motel at the time we got the email so it was good to lift the spirits up again."

Anthony and Kimberly Altadonna of the Bundaberg Spanish Motor Inn. Photo: Geordi Offord

Mr Altadonna and his parents have been running the hotel for the last three years and he said it was rewarding getting to meet their guests.

"We're fairly lucky here we get a lot of return travellers so they become a bit like family," he said.

"It's rewarding when you get to meet all sorts of people from all walks of life."

He said the return travellers were a form of confirmation that their hard work pays off.

"I guess it confirms you're doing a pretty good job and we just try our best," he said.

"It's not only us it's our cleaners as well, they keep the rooms top shelf in cleanliness … it's definitely nice to keep seeing people come back."

The C Bargara Resort Grand Mercure Apartments also did well placing 19th best Family Hotel in the South Pacific and 12th in the best Family Hotel in Australia categories.

Bundaberg's Charm City Motel on Takalvan St placed 18th best Bargain Hotel in Australia

The Winners

2020 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards:

Bundaberg Spanish Motor Inn: #4 Bargain Hotel in the South Pacific, #3 Bargain Hotel in Australia and #18 Best Service Hotel in Australia

Charm City Motel: #18 Bargain Hotel in Australia

C Bargara Resort Grand Mercure Apartments: #19 Family Hotel in the South Pacific and #12 Family Hotel in Australia

Properties in Bundaberg that won a 2020 Travellers' Choice Award (formerly known as Certificate of Excellence):

Bundaberg Spanish Motor Inn

Charm City Motel

Golden Palms Motor Inn

Sugar Country Motor Inn

Takalvan Motel

Villa Mirasol Motor Inn

Properties in Bargara that won a 2020 Travellers' Choice Award (formerly known as Certificate of Excellence):

Bargara Beach Caravan Park

C Bargara Resort Grand Mercure Apartments

Kacy's Bargara Beach Motel Complex

Koola Beach Apartments Bargara

ZEN Beach Retreat