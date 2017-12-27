REVEALED: The Bundy beach visitors can't get enough of

BEACH HOLIDAY: Tasmanian visitor Tahlia Bortignon working on her summer tan at the mouth of the Elliott River.

DEAR Elliott Heads, you are perfect.

Sincerely, everyone who visits.

From backpackers and tourists to Bundaberg locals, people can't seem to get enough of the blue water and white sand that is Elliott Heads.

One Bargara couple camping at the caravan park, Janette and Phil Elvery, are in love with the coastal patch of heaven.

BEACH HOLIDAY: Chelsea, Nathan, Janette and Phil Elvery at the Elliott Heads campground. Mike Knott BUN261217ELLIOTT11

A now familiar face around the caravan park this time of year, the Elverys have followed their tradition of camping at Elliott Heads - with their son Nathan and his partner Chelsea pitching their tents too.

"We've been coming here since we were kids," the Elverys said.

"And we've always brought our kids here.

BEACH HOLIDAY: Addison Pyle and Indiana Pyle at the mouth of the Elliott River. Mike Knott BUN261217ELLIOTT10

"It's the perfect spot for a family holiday, so we are all here for Christmas again this year."

Nathan said the beach-front caravan park was a pretty amazing place to set up for the festive season.

"I've only ever been home for Christmas twice in my life, all the others have been here," he said.

Whether you're looking to play in the surf, chill in the rock pools, get a tan or cast a line, Elliott Heads has you covered.

Former Bundaberg residents Broden Williams and his family came up from the Sunshine Coast for the Christmas break with his parents and found themselves back at the beach yesterday.

"We used to always come here as kids," Mr Williams said.

BEACH HOLIDAY: Cory Williams, Shannon Williams and Tristan Williams at the mouth of the Elliott River. Mike Knott BUN261217ELLIOTT5

"Where the sandbars are has changed, but that's about it, it's always been a great place and the gutter is great for the kids to have a swim.

"People don't realised how good it is here."

The Williams weren't the only Bundy family returning for the holidays, the Rudlings and the Godfreys were splashing in the water while Tasmanian holidayer Tahlia Bortignon was soaking up the sun.

BEACH HOLIDAY: Elizabeth Godfrey on her stand-up paddleboard at the mouth of the Elliott River. Mike Knott BUN261217ELLIOTT6

"I'm here for Christmas with my mum and grandma," she said.

"It's beautiful, we came here twice yesterday. We've checked out the rock pools and now I'm just working on my tan."