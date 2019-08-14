REVEALED: The big change coming to your NewsMail

The NewsMail is in for a fresh new look in an easier to handle shape.

Crystal Jones

THE NewsMail is changing the size of our newspaper from Wednesday, August 28.

The more compact 350mm high format will be more reader friendly than our current 405mm high size.

NewsMail editor Adam Wratten said while our newsprint product was changing shape, our commitment to the community remained.

"We are confident the new-look paper will ensure we continue to be the trusted, proud voice for our community in the years ahead,” Mr Wratten said.

"The NewsMail has had many changes over the years.”

The new format is the same size our sister newspaper in the United States - the New York Post - has been printed on for many years.

The NewsMail follows the NT News which shifted to the new format this week.