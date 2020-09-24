REVEALED: The 29 projects on council’s advocacy list

Flood protection, a new Bundaberg Hospital and fixing Paradise Dam are at the forefront of the Bundaberg Regional Council's State Election advocacy priorities.

Ahead of the council's officially launch of the advocacy document tomorrow, the NewsMail can reveal the 29 economic, social, community and environmental priorities.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the aim was to get support from all political parties and candidates for a positive regional agenda.

"Our advocacy priorities are aligned with the needs of our community and opportunities to grow our region over the next few decades," he said.

"Our priorities seek to achieve strong economic and social outcomes across our community, while also protecting the environment.

"In many cases Council has shovel-ready projects to create jobs and deliver much-needed community infrastructure."

A New Level 5 Hospital in Bundaberg tops the list, followed by the Bundaberg 10 Year Flood Action Plan.

The current hospital is a Level 4, offering predominantly Level 4 services and some Level 5 services, including acute and community mental health services, acute pain and medical oncology.

Level 5 radiation oncology and some cardiac services are also provided locally for public patients through public-private partnerships.

The NewsMail recently reported, while it is unclear exactly which overall level the new facility will be, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Board Chair Peta Jamieson said areas where local capability could be upgraded included: intensive care, emergency medicine, renal medicine, cardiology, general medical and surgical services, and other sub-specialties such as endocrinology and gastroenterology.

As stated in the document for the flood plan, in response to the 2013 Bundaberg flood event, the state government in partnership with the council, prepared a Bundaberg 10-year (flood) Action Plan.

The Action Plan includes four interventions designed to mitigate against future flood risk; Bundaberg North evacuation routes, Bundaberg East Levee, Upper Floodplain Evacuation Improvements and Floodway House Purchase Scheme.

ADVOCACY LIST: The proposed Bundaberg East Levee will run parallel to the southern bank of the Burnett River, across Bundaberg Creek along Quay Street and behind the sugar mill. Source: Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan.

"While a range of small flood resilience initiatives have been delivered as part of the Action Plan, the major required intervention - the Bundaberg Flood Levee - is yet to be funded by the state government," the document reads.

"Following extensive consultation and design since 2013, the Bundaberg East Levee is estimated to cost approximately $80 million, with the future asset's annual operating and maintenance costs estimated at $160-$180,000 per annum.

"In 2019 the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs proposed that all ongoing operating and maintenance costs of the Levee would become the responsibility of the Council."

A levee is an earthen bund or wall which controls water levels and can be designed to blend into the surrounding environment.

This proposed levee will run parallel to the southern bank of the Burnett River, across Bundaberg Creek along Quay Street and behind the sugar mill and will be predominantly made up of a concrete floodwall that would be about the level of a flood event like 2013.

The plan states that this option includes, flood gates and a pump station across Bundaberg Creek and flood gates with a smaller pump across Saltwater Creek, to close when the Burnett River floods.

BUNDABERG EAST LEVEE: Social amenity and active lifestyle concepts. Source: bundabergactionplan.initiatives.qld.gov.au/

Mayor Dempsey said implementation of the 10-year Flood Action Plan was essential to provide investor confidence in the Bundaberg CBD, give residents peace of mind and reduce insurance premiums.

"The Bundaberg East Levee is estimated to cost approximately $80 million," he said.

"Our position is that before the end of 2020, the State Government commits to funding and delivering the Bundaberg East Levee including all ongoing operational and maintenance costs.

Mayor Dempsey said other projects included delivering the new Bundaberg Hospital, diverting heavy traffic from Quay Street, funding the proposed regional aquatic centre, upgrading Moore Park Road and building a cycle path to Bargara.

"We're seeking bipartisan support from all parties and candidates to deliver the priorities listed in this document," he said.

Project list for economic infrastructure

• New Level 5 Hospital in Bundaberg

• Bundaberg 10 Year Flood Action Plan

• Repair Paradise Dam

• Deliver the Hinkler Regional Deal

• De-main Quay Street to activate CBD

• New governance model for Bundaberg Port

• Defence investment attraction

• Bargara Ag-tech hub

• Transition to national bio manufacturing hub

• 100-gig Bundaberg

• Air Freight feasibility

• State Road funding (Moore Park Rd, Goodwood Rd, Rosedale Rd and Gin Gin Rd)

Project list for social infrastructure

• Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Facility

• Redevelopment of ANZAC Park and Pool

• Moore Park Beach Community Hub

• Bundaberg Sport and Recreation Precinct

• Bundaberg Civic and Cultural Arts Precinct

• Challenger Learning Centre

• Bundaberg to Bargara Rd upgrade and cycle path

• Kendall Flat AFL and cricket enhancements

Project list for human infrastructure

• Bundaberg Jobs Commitment

• Building a Healthy Bundaberg program

• Building a Resilient Bundaberg community trial

Project list for Green infrastructure

• One Million Trees Program

• Moneys Creek Catchment rehabilitation

• Free green waste disposal

• Eco Destination certification

• Mineral Development License Application 3040

COVID-19

• Economic stimulus package

