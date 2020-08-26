Menu
23 Bundy suburbs now have more than 50% 5G coverage. Photo: File.
REVEALED: The 23 Bundy suburbs that now have 5G coverage

Megan Sheehan
26th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Telstra has reached a new milestone with 400 Queensland 5G sites now on-air, and around 280 suburbs across the state now with more than 50 per cent geographic coverage from Telstra 5G.

Telstra Regional General Manager May Boisen said the rollout would continue across the state in the coming months.

"While it's more important than ever for Australians to be connected, it'll be even more critical in the future as we roll out our 5G network which is bringing faster speeds, greater capacity and a wealth of new uses, to our customers," Ms Boisen said.

 

The 23 Bundaberg suburbs with more than 50% coverage are:

• Ashfield

• Avenell Heights

• Avoca

• Bundaberg Central

• Bundaberg East

• Bundaberg North

• Bundaberg South

• Bundaberg West

• Gooburrum

• Kalkie

• Kensington

• Kepnock

• Millbank

• Mon Repos

• Norville

• Oakwood

• Qunaba

• Rubyanna

• Svensson Heights

• Thabeban

• Walkervale

• Windermere

• Woongarra

5g network bundaberg telstra
