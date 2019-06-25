REVEALED: The 10 most common crimes in Bundaberg

POLICE are reminding locals to lock up with theft one of the most common crimes in the region.

"Prevention is the key,” Bundaberg police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said.

"A lot of thefts happen because people haven't locked their house or car.

"Lock your car, lock your garage, lock your house, even if you're just outside watering the garden.”

Snr Const Webb said in February, 14 cars in just two Bargara streets were targeted by opportunistic thieves who went car-by-car checking which ones were unlocked.

She said locals could dramatically cut their chances of becoming victims of theft by following some simple, practical tips.

One is to lock your car and ensure you don't leave any valuables in sight.

Another is to keep your house locked up even at home.

"Get a set of keys cut for each door and kepe them on a hook near the door, at a height people can't see but that the kids can reach and keep your doors locked all the time,” Snr Const Webb said.

In the yard, residents can cut shrubs back to prevent thieves from having hiding places and make sure wheelie bins are not in a place where they can easily be moved under windows.

The NewsMail examined data from the Queensland Police Service regarding the Bundaberg Patrol Group Area's records of crimes from the quarter spanning March 24, 2019 to June 24, 2019:

1. Theft excluding unlawful entry

The Bundaberg police patrol group recorded 486 crimes falling into the "other theft excluding unlawful entry” category.

2. Drug offences

Drug offences come in second on the list, with 261 recorded in the quarter.

3. Good order offences

Good order offences were the third highest group in the police region, 237 have been recorded in the quarter.

Good order offences can relate to disorderly behaviour.

4. Traffic-related offences

Traffic offences came in at number four on the list, with 206 recorded.

5. Property damage

In the quarter, there were 153 property damage offences recorded.

6. Other offences

This category saw 124 offences recorded.

7. Unlawful entry

This category saw 123 recorded offences.

8. Assault

There were 82 incidents of assault in the quarter.

9. Fraud

Fraud came in ninth on the list, with 45 cases in the quarter.

10. Weapons Act offences

There were 39 incidents in this category.

Time of day

Midnight offences were the most common. Out of 1756, 178 were listed as happening at midnight.

But if you think the daylight hours are less worrisome, don't be fooled.

The hour of 9am saw 98 recorded crimes, while 5pm clocked up 115.

Area

The Bundaberg city area had the highest number of offences, with around 1500 events including 67 assaults, nine robberies and 106 unlawful entries.

Childers had the second highest cluster, with 125 offences in the quarter.