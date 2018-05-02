REVEALED: Suspensions for Bundy region state primary schools

SUSPENSIONS: Data has revealed the number of suspensions in Bundaberg region state primary schools.

WHAT exactly is a suspension?

A suspension, according to the State Government, is a serious disciplinary consequence applied to address inappropriate behaviour.

Short suspensions last from 1-10 days, while long suspensions tend to run for 11-20 days.

There are a range of inappropriate behaviours that can see children suspended from school, including disobedience, misbehaviour and physical attacks on other children.

The following is a list of state primary school suspensions from the Bundaberg region in the 2016 to 2017 school year.

Winfield, McIlwraith, Goodwood, Avondale, Dallarnil, Elliott Heads and Yandarn schools have not been included on the list.

Only one Bundaberg region state primary school recorded an exclusion for the school year.

How our primary schools scored:

Agnes Water State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 8

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 7

Property misconduct - 2

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 6

Alloway State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 4

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Property misconduct - 1

Avoca State School

Long suspension:

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Short suspensions:

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 8

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 9

Physical misconduct involving an object - 3

Property misconduct - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 2

Bargara State School

(All suspensions short)

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 5

Biggenden State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 1

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 3

Physical misconduct involving an object - 3

Property misconduct - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 6

Branyan Road State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 3

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 1

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Bullyard State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 2

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 2

Bundaberg Central State School

Long suspension:

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Short suspensions:

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 1

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 7

Bundaberg East State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Bundaberg Special School

Long suspension:

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 1

Short suspensions:

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 1

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct involving an object - 2

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 6

Bundaberg North State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 3

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 4

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 11

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 2

Bundaberg South State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 5

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 4

Bundaberg West State School

Long suspensions:

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 2

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 1

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Short suspensions:

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 2

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct involving an object - 5

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 10

Property misconduct 2

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 1

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 10

Burnett Heads State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 1

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Childers State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 4

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 12

Property misconduct - 1

Verbal or non-veral misconduct - 12

Cordalba State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 2

Physical misconduct involving an object - 2

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 3

Property misconduct involving an object - 1

Verbal or non-veral misconduct - 1

Gayndah State School

(All suspensions short)

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 6

Gin Gin State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 1

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct involving an object - 6

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 10

Property misconduct not involving an object - 10

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 2

Givelda State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Gooburrum State School

(All suspensions short)

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 3

Kolan South State School

(All suspensions short)

Physical misconduct involving an object - 3

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 3

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Lowmead State School

(All suspensions short)

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 3

Monto State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 1

Moore Park State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 1

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 4

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 2

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 1

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Substance misconduct involving tobacco and other legal substances - 3

Mount Perry State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 2

Physical misconduct involving an object - 4

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 1

Mundubbera State School

(All suspensions short)

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 5

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 17

Property misconduct - 4

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 10

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 7

Norville State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 10

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 9

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 10

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 6

Property misconduct - 2

Oakwood State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 3

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Rosedale State School

Exclusion:

Substance misconduct involving an illicit substance - 3

Long suspensions:

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 2

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others -

Physical misconduct involving an object - 2

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 1

Substance misconduct involving an illicit substance - 1

Substance misconduct involving tobacco and other legal substances - 1

Short suspensions:

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 8

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 5

Physical misconduct involving an object - 1

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 14

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 3

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 28

Property misconduct - 6

Substance misconduct involving an illicit substance - 8

Substance misconduct involving tobacco and other legal substances - 2

Walkervale State School

(All suspensions short)

Other conduct prejudicial to the good order and management of the school - 3

Persistently disruptive behaviour adversely affecting others - 2

Physical misconduct involving an object - 7

Physical misconduct not involving an object - 36

Refusal to participate in the program of instruction - 1

Verbal or non-verbal misconduct - 6

Property misconduct - 3

Woongarra State School

(All suspensions short)