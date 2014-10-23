REVEALED: Six of our readers' favourite pizza places

WE ASKED our Facebook audience to nominate their favourite pizza places and the response was hearty.
Here are the nominations for the six pizza spots that took out the most votes.
The North Bundaberg Italian restaurant took out the title of Bundy's favourite pizza place back in 2014 and 2017 is no different.
About half of all the votes went to them.
"If you want a high quality traditional Italian pizza you can't go past Bella Martino's, comparable to any of the better suburban pizzerias in Sydney and Melbourne," Chris Mc wrote.
Stefanie Hale said she loved their range of pizzas.
"Hands down the best pizza in Bundy," she wrote.
Their pizza menu includes all the classics like Hawaiian and margherita, as well as tasty offerings including Mexican and Satay chicken.
The Spotted Dog Tavern got the second highest number of shout-outs with their freshly made pizzas.
Diners can choose from fancy options including Chinese duck, Moroccan lamb, the veggie and salmon and brie.
Opening last year, Jandas has already become a crowd favourite in Bundy.
Owner Janda Szalkowski says he loves making pizzas.
>> See the menu
"We wanted to have a variety of pizzas and accommodate as many customers as possible," he told the NewsMail in 2016.
The menu includes pepperoni, napoletana, meat lovers and prosciutto pizzas.
Pizzas are one big favourite at the country pub.
Range includes ham and pineapple, supreme, vegetarian and Aussie.
5. Pizza Capers
Bundaberg's PIzza Capers franchise scored a lot of love from readers.
Pizza range includes fiery chilli coconut chicken, sweet potato vegan lovers and steak sanga with chips.
Domino's Pizza scored plenty of mentions.
The chain recently opened a third local branch at Bargara - adding to the stores at East and Bourbong St.
Other mentions:
Just because an eatery doesn't get a huge number of votes, doesn't mean they're not awesome, here are the other mentions.
- East End Hotel
- Sugarland Tavern
- Innes Park Gold Club
- Rosie Blu
- Pappar Delles
- Across The Waves
- Localicious Wood Fired Pizza Trailer Apple Tree Creek
- Nourish
- Childers Woodfire Pizza
- Moore Park Bowls Club
- Behan's Bar and Grill Childers
- Burnett Heads Lighthouse Hotel
- Melbourne Hotel
- Old Mill Store Wallaville
- Viva Italia