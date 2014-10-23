REVEALED: Six of our readers' favourite pizza places

Pizza lovers just can't get enough.

WE ASKED our Facebook audience to nominate their favourite pizza places and the response was hearty.

Here are the nominations for the six pizza spots that took out the most votes.

Pizza at Bella Martino's.

1. Bella Martino's

The North Bundaberg Italian restaurant took out the title of Bundy's favourite pizza place back in 2014 and 2017 is no different.

About half of all the votes went to them.

"If you want a high quality traditional Italian pizza you can't go past Bella Martino's, comparable to any of the better suburban pizzerias in Sydney and Melbourne," Chris Mc wrote.

Bella Martino's: Bundy NewsMail Facebook readers voted Bella Martino’s the best pizza in the region.

Stefanie Hale said she loved their range of pizzas.

"Hands down the best pizza in Bundy," she wrote.

Their pizza menu includes all the classics like Hawaiian and margherita, as well as tasty offerings including Mexican and Satay chicken.

One of the tasty pizza options at the Spotted Dog tavern.

2. Spotted Dog Tavern

The Spotted Dog Tavern got the second highest number of shout-outs with their freshly made pizzas.

Diners can choose from fancy options including Chinese duck, Moroccan lamb, the veggie and salmon and brie.

NEW BUSINESS: Melanie Szalkowski serves fresh creations at Jandas pizzeria on Bourbong, St Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN301616PIZZA2

3. Jandas Pizzeria and Bar

Opening last year, Jandas has already become a crowd favourite in Bundy.

Owner Janda Szalkowski says he loves making pizzas.

>> See the menu

"We wanted to have a variety of pizzas and accommodate as many customers as possible," he told the NewsMail in 2016.

The menu includes pepperoni, napoletana, meat lovers and prosciutto pizzas.

Pizza at South Kolan.

4. South Kolan Hotel Motel

Pizzas are one big favourite at the country pub.

Range includes ham and pineapple, supreme, vegetarian and Aussie.

Pizza at Pizza Capers. Crystal Jones

5. Pizza Capers

Bundaberg's PIzza Capers franchise scored a lot of love from readers.

Pizza range includes fiery chilli coconut chicken, sweet potato vegan lovers and steak sanga with chips.

Pizza at Domino's. Crystal Jones

6. Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza scored plenty of mentions.

The chain recently opened a third local branch at Bargara - adding to the stores at East and Bourbong St.

Other mentions:

Just because an eatery doesn't get a huge number of votes, doesn't mean they're not awesome, here are the other mentions.