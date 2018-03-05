REVEALED: Six Bundy tourist spots make the must-do list

MUST DO: Six of Bundaberg's favourite tourism hot-spots have been voted among the state's top 100 bucket list experiences, including the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef in the number one spot.

THE votes are in and we officially live in a region with some of the state's most desirable attractions, including the number one must-do - the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Experience Oz's annual Queensland Bucket List has been released and six of Bundaberg's favourite tourism hot spots have made the list.

In the coveted number one spot is discovering the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, where visitors can swim with the manta rays and turtles on Lady Musgrave Island and Lady Elliot Island.

Lady Elliot Island was recently voted Australia's Best Island, and swimming with the manta rays there got a mention in the number 14 spot.

It was the turtle encounter at Mon Repos which came in at number 21.

Turtles continued to be a major drawcard with snapping a turtle selfie on Lady Musgrave Island at number 23.

Rounding out the six Bundaberg attractions to make the list was the award-winning Bundaberg Rum Distillery Experience in number 59 and the Hinkler Hall of Aviation in number 64.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the recognition was great for the region.

"Being featured on Experience Oz is fabulous recognition for our destination and Bundaberg's best experiences,” Ms Reid said.

Bundaberg Rum visitor experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said the company was thrilled to make the list.

"Every year more than 70,000 people visit the home of Australia's favourite rum and after a recent refurbishment, they now also have the opportunity to participate in Australia's only Blend Your Own Rum Experience,” Mr Littler said.

"There is so much our region has to offer and we think all Australians should be putting a trip to Bunda- berg on their wish lists.”

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort digital marketing co-ordinator Amy Gash said Lady Elliot Island, also known as Home of the Manta Ray, was fast becoming a bucket list location to travellers all around the world.

"Due to our proximity to the continental shelf and the Eastern Australian Current, Lady Elliot Island is a hot spot for manta rays and is a sanctuary for over 1200 species of marine life including, turtles, reef sharks, dolphins and whales, providing guests with genuine and unique nature based experiences unlike anywhere else in the world,” Ms Gash said.