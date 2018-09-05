Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child abduction attempt at a Tweed Heads school has been labelled a misunderstanding. Generic pic
A child abduction attempt at a Tweed Heads school has been labelled a misunderstanding. Generic pic
Education

REVEALED: Record numbers for Toowoomba's education sector

5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW data released by the State Government shows Toowoomba's international education and training sector recorded significant growth over the past year.

Research from Deloitte Access Economics revealed the region's export revenue grew by 63 per cent to $114 million and employment grew by 46% to 551 jobs.

"More students than ever before want to come to Toowoomba to get an education. That's why we're working hard to capitalise on the growth of this emerging sector to lure more students to the region," Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said.

"This government is committed to creating jobs in Toowoomba.

"That's why we're focused on industries like education that we know are growing and will support more jobs in in years to come."

Ms Jones said the data released yesterday showed Queensland's international education sector had grown throughout the state.

"State-wide export revenue from the international education sector rose to $4.37 billion - that's a 13.8% increase on 2016 and shows the government's $25.3 million strategy to grow this industry is paying big dividends," she said.

education news state government toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Four young crims cost taxpayers $6000 a day

    premium_icon Four young crims cost taxpayers $6000 a day

    Crime THERE are currently four Bundaberg kids in Queensland detention centres at a daily cost of about $6000, the Queensland Government has revealed.

    Bundy to star in TV series as Surfaroo drops in

    premium_icon Bundy to star in TV series as Surfaroo drops in

    Travel Pete the Surfaroo is the brainchild of Konrad, a larrikin lifesaver

    New research finds 28% of Bundaberg jobs at risk

    premium_icon New research finds 28% of Bundaberg jobs at risk

    Careers Regional Australia Institute's data identifies vulnerable positions

    Clive Palmer's return, one billboard at a time

    premium_icon Clive Palmer's return, one billboard at a time

    Politics Mining magnate is making a political comeback

    Local Partners