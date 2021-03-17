REVEALED: Rec precinct revamp designs 

Artist impressions of the upgrades planned for Bundaberg Rec Precinct.

When the Bundaberg Show comes around this year, attendees will be treated to a refurbished pavilion.

The upgraded facility is part of a multimillion-dollar project to revamp the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s sport and recreation spokesman Cr Vince Habermann said this was an exciting project as the local venue “badly” needed an upgrade.

He said the upgrades would include work to an entrance statement, expanded facilities, ticketing booths and an refurbished pavilion more user-friendly.

Cr Habermann said the works were expected to be competed by Agrotrend and this year’s show.

Murchie Constructions is the local business making this new vision for the precinct a reality.

Andrew Murchie and the Murchie Constructions team are upgrading the facilities at the Bundaberg Rec Precinct.

Andrew Murchie said the team was currently working on the internal refurbishment of the existing pavilion – completing external wall lining on the inside of the walls, work on the ceiling and some electrical fit-offs.

He said the existing pavilion refurbishment was due to be completed by April 23.

While the other parts of the project would be handed over in different stages, Mr Murchie said it would be all complete in August.

He said the completed project would be a significant improvement – losing the “big shed feel” and looking different both inside and out.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said part of this project, about $1m, was funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program previously.

“Works for Queensland had created over 3000 jobs in the Bundaberg region,” he said.

“Last year we saw $18m come into our region which help building projects and creating jobs as well.

“That’s all part of our strong economic recovery plan.”

Cr Habermann said this was a great example of two levels of government working together for the benefit of the community.

On March 11 the NewsMail reported Bundaberg Regional Council would receive $13.03m from the latest round of the state government’s Works for Queensland program.

Cr Habermann said the council was excited about the $13m of new funding.

Where the funding would be allocated is yet to be announced.

Work is underway to upgrade facilities at the Bundaberg Rec Precinct.

