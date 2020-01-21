Revealed: Queensland’s worst crime spots

SHOCKING new data has put a spotlight on Queensland's worst crime spots as the trend of vehicle thievery continues to rise.

RACQ's data, collected between 2016 and 2019, recorded the top spots for home and car theft in Queensland with Gold Coast and Logan claiming the unwanted prizes.

The Gold Coast residents were hit with more than 1400 car and home thefts, being labelled as Queensland's theft hotspot for the second time.

Another 1243 car and home thefts were recorded in Logan. Brisbane South and Moreton Bay were also among the state's most vulnerable suburbs totalling 1062 and 1032 vehicle and car thefts respectively.

Across the state, more than 10,000 theft-related insurance claims were lodged over the four-year period.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said car-theft claims had increased continually.

"We're urging Queenslanders to take a few simple steps to protect themselves," she said.

"Never leave your keys or valuables in sight and make sure you're parking your car in a secure location and keeping the windows up."

Brisbane's worst suburbs for car and home theft were also outed with Forest Lake at the top of both lists.

Residents in Carindale, Inala and Sunnybank Hills should also remember to lock up tight, with those suburbs among Brisbane's worst for home thefts.

Ms Ross warned residents thieves were "opportunistic", often searching for convenient ways to enter homes.

"Forest Lake residents, and people right across the state, need to be wary of leaving windows and doors unlocked because this is an easy way for thieves to walk in and steal from you. It's also worth looking into sensor lights and other alarm systems to protect you," Ms Ross said.

QLD's top five regions for home theft QLD's top five regions for car theft Logan (812) Gold Coast (621) Gold Coast (799) Logan (431) Brisbane South (716) Moreton Bay (387) Moreton Bay (675) Townsville (327) Ipswich (399) Brisbane South (316)