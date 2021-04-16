REVEALED: Plans for servo, food outlet lodged with council

BIG PLANS: A development application for a service station and food outlet near Childers had been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Source: Place Design Group proposal documents, preliminary artist impressions Verve.Â

A caravan park site could become a new service station and food and drink outlet, if a recent development application is approved.

A material change of use and reconfiguration of a lot has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for a Service Station and Food and Drink Outlet near the Bruce Highway.

KPG Nominees (No. 32) Pty Ltd is the listed applicant and Sunstate Caravan Parks Pty Ltd is the listed owner on council's PD Online web page.

According to the proposal documents, the MCU proposes two separate buildings, while the ROL seeks to turn three allotments into two and provide two access easements.

"Lot 1 proposes a Service station and Food and drink outlet in a single storey building," the document reads.

"The service station has separate truck and car refuelling forecourts. The retail shop has a total GFA of 235 sqm.

"The prospective tenant is United petroleum, who have purchased the Pie face brand whose products are now featured in their service station retail stores….

"To increase convenience for customers the development proposes a drive through facility for sale of the Pie face products."

The documents outline Lot 2 proposes a standalone food and drink outlet with a drive through facility.

This proposed outlet is single-storey and has a total of 180sqm of GFA.

This is the region's third development application to include a service station within the past six months.

