REVEALED: Our schools with top NAPLAN scores

THE pencils are down and the results have been finalised.

NAPLAN results were released today, stacking school against school across Bundaberg and the nation.

The test assesses students in reading, writing, spelling, grammar, punctuation and numeracy.

In Year 3, Kolan South State School, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Bundaberg and St John's Lutheran Primary School scored 100% in all five criteria.

Kolan South State School principal Jeff Searle the results are a great celebration for all the staff students and parents who are continually working hard towards literacy and numeracy.

"It's a good result and now it's about keeping it going for the children - that's what it's all about," he said.

Kolan South State School has also been recognised in the 24 most improved schools in Queensland.

St John's Principal Chris Mallett said the school was overjoyed at the result.

"Such a high NAPLAN result demonstrates the hard work by all our staff and students and I'd like to congratulate them on achieving such strong academic growth in our student body," he said.

St Luke's Anglican School came away with a top spot in Years 7 and 9 and tied with St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Childers and Bullyard State School for best Year 5 cohort.

St Luke's principal Craig Merritt said the results were "very pleasing" not only for the school, but for the Bundaberg region.

"I really want to thank all the students for how serious they take it, even though it's a benchmark for our curriculum and the teachers for all of the time they put into it," he said.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Childers principal Petrea Hass said she was proud of the students' results in NAPLAN and throughout the school.

"We don't actually practice for NAPLAN," Ms Hass said.

"We focus on expanding the child's skill set, rather than practising for standardised tests.

"This year we are having a whole-school focus on reading and writing."

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said while good data was valuable, selective pieces of data shouldn't be used to judge the success or otherwise of a school.

To find out more about your school's results, go to www.myschool.edu.au.

Top marks

Year 3: Kolan South State School, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Bundaberg and St John's Lutheran Primary School.

Year 5: St Luke's Anglican School, Bullyard State School and St Joseph's School (Childers).

Year 7: St Luke's Anglican School.

Year 9: St Luke's Anglican School.