REVEALED: Number of COVID-19 cases in Bundaberg region

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service revealed the number of coronavirus cases in Bundaberg.

ONE additional case of coronavirus was confirmed for the Wide Bay today, bringing the region’s total to 18.

Just after 4pm today, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service shared further details detailing where the confirmed cases were from.

11 of the cases were confirmed in Bundaberg, six in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who was being managed by the WBHHS but who has been self-isolating in Brisbane.

The details come as Queensland Health was put under increasing pressure from the community, media and politicians to release more in-depth information.

Over Facebook, the WBHHS explained to the community why they had been releasing information for the wider area, rather than specific towns.

“Among our key concerns have been that our community may either panic or become complacent about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), depending on the level of detail we provide,” WBHHS stated in an online comment.

“What we want is for our community be informed and aware, but not alarmed, so they can make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones.

“We hope our new way of reporting is welcome to our community, whom we’re here to care for.”

Among those pressing for a more detailed breakdown of coronavirus numbers in the region was Member for Bundaberg David Batt, who had been asking for such information for several days.

In a video on social media last Friday, Mr Batt began announced his calls for Queensland Health to release more detailed location information on where the new COVID-19 cases were being confirmed.

“I’ve called on Queensland Health through the State Disaster Co-ordination Centre to change the way that they are publicly releasing confirmed coronavirus cases, from Hospital Health Service areas down to localities,” Mr Batt said in a video on social media.

“For example, here in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, we need them to start telling us where these people have the coronavirus; whether in Bundaberg, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Gayndah, Eidsvold, Mundubbera or Monto.”

The NewsMail had also repeatedly requested further details on the cases in the region from Queensland Health, but were referred to publicly-available media statements due to the number of requests the service was receiving.

Meanwhile, the WBHHS announced it would no longer be accepting visitors to hospitals and multipurpose health facilities to protect vulnerable patients and reduce potential spread of the virus.

Exemptions still existed for some visitors, such as;

one birthing partner

one parent/carer for child patients

one visitor per day for patients in end-of-life care

The service called on those wishing to visit to keep up the spirits of their loved ones through alternate methods such as over phone or video chats.

Across Queensland, 55 new cases were reported, bringing the state total to 743.

Contact tracing was undertaken for the 55 new cases, and Queensland Health maintained the majority of cases were from patients who had travelled overseas or had been in contact with a confirmed case who had also been overseas.

Advice for slowing and stopping the spread of the virus remained the same; respect social distancing, wash your hands and stay home if sick.