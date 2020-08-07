REVEALED: Number of active self-quarantines in Wide Bay

DATA released by Queensland Health revealed there are currently several people who have been issued self-quarantine notices in the region.

The latest statistics released today (August 6) indicated nine people have been asked to self-quarantine within Wide Bay.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encompasses three regions including the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, and the North Burnett.

Only one case has been recorded in the North Burnett this year, which was acquired overseas.

The overseas national never entered the region, however had indicated they were travelling to the North Burnett after their arrival.

Queensland has confirmed zero cases in the past 24 hours in the midst of several alleged offenders lying on their border declaration passes.

Police have issued a statement saying people who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot can return home, but will be required to quarantine in government provided accommodation at their expense.

This comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state's borders would be closed to NSW, VIC, and the ACT as of midnight, Saturday August 8.

There are currently 12 active cases in Queensland.