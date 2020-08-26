Revealed: New suburbs with 5G

The 5G rollout has continued across the southeast with 82 suburbs getting the new technology in Brisbane, Logan, Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Ipswich.

More than 200 regional towns and areas have access to the new technology in places such as Bundaberg after the rollout hit the 400-site milestone.

In Logan, Bahrs Scrub, Boronia Heights, Edens Landing, Heritage Park, Kingston, Loganlea, Marsden, Mount Warren Park, Windaroo, and Yatala have all got the 5G poles.

The stepped up pace in the 5G rollout follows a parliamentary report in May which deemed the new technology as safe.

The 117-page top-level report, written by the House Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts, gave the new network the all clear declaring it "safe and transformative".

There are now more than 1500 5G sites across 53 Australian cities and towns and the technology is available in more than 1000 suburbs nationally.

Telstra 5G is rolling out across Logan.

The minimum 5G Telstra download speed is advertised as 100Mbps, which is the equivalent of today's fastest NBN speed.

Telstra Regional general manager May Boisen said the rollout would continue across Greater Brisbane after data revealed Brisbane CBD was the second highest suburb for take-up of 5G consumption in Telstra's 5G coverage footprint across the entire country.

Rounding out the other most data-hungry suburbs in Queensland were Southport, Surfers Paradise, South Brisbane and Main Beach.

A recent survey carried out by umlaut, the global industry leader in mobile benchmarking showed Telstra had the widest 5G availability in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast.

The survey also showed that Telstra achieved the highest download speeds in each of those cities - with speeds of above 220 Mbps on average and reaching peak speeds above 880 Mbps on the Gold Coast.

According to the umlaut results, Telstra 5G had 18 per cent more availability in Brisbane compared to its nearest competitor Optus, and its average download speeds were nearly twice as fast.

Optus, which offers a 50Mbps guarantee, said its 5G speeds in and around Brisbane were like any home internet, with the speeds of 5G dependent on congestion, location of the 5G modem in the house and proximity to an Optus 5G tower.

NEW 5G SUBURBS IN SEQ

Albion

Annerley

Archerfield

Ascot

Ashgrove

Auchenflower

Bahrs Scrub

Banyo

Bardon

Boronia Heights

Brisbane Airport

Brisbane City

Bulimba

Camp Hill

Cannon Hill

Carina

Chermside West

Clayfield

Coopers Plains

Coorparoo

Dutton Park

Eagle Farm

East Brisbane

Edens Landing

Eight Mile Plains

Fairfield

Fig Tree Pocket

Fortitude Valley

Gaythorne

Godwin Beach

Hemmant

Hendra

Heritage Park

Highgate Hill

Kalinga

Kangaroo Point

Kenmore

Kingston

Loganlea

Lota

Manly West

Mansfield

Marsden

McDowall

Milton

Mitchelton

Moorooka

Mount Warren Park

Murarrie

New Farm

Newstead

Norman Park

Northgate

Nudgee

Paddington

Petrie Terrace

Pinkenba

Red Hill

Salisbury

Seventeen Mile Rocks

Sherwood

South Brisbane

Spring Hill

St Lucia

Sunnybank

Taringa

Tennyson

Tingalpa

Toowong

Virginia

Wakerley

Wavell Heights

Wilston

Windaroo

Windsor

Woolloongabba

Wooloowin

Woorim

Wynnum West

Yatala

Yeerongpilly

Yeronga

