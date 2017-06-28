REVEALED: New street art trend coming to Bundy CBD

OFF THE PAGE: Curator Trudie Leigo is calling all writers and artists to get involved in an upcoming street exhibition.

IF YOU are a bit of a wordsmith or love to dabble in art then your skills could be just the ticket in bringing the streets of Bundaberg to life.

This October you can get involved in getting the written word off the page and onto a wall in the main street for the curated ephemeral art exhibition called Text As Art.

Curator Trudie Leigo wants help to celebrate the written word during Bundaberg's annual Write Fest and Crush Festival.

Ms Leigo said 10 writers would be commissioned to create short written works in response to 10 pre-selected locations in Bourbong St.

"This can take the form of poetry or prose,” she said.

From there, 10 artists would be commissioned to produce ephemeral artworks in response to the written works.

"Visual artists will incorporate part, or all, of the written text in to the final artwork,” she said.

"Artworks will be temporarily installed at the 10 locations from October 2 to 15.”

Ms Leigo said she was on the hunt for 20 creative individuals.

"If you are a poet, a song-writer, an author, an artist, a photographer, a crafter or any other creative soul, I'm really keen to hear from you,” she said.

"This is the very first time that a project like this will be happening and we hope it will draw attention and add a festival feel to Bundaberg.”

Ms Leigo said the region was home to many amazing writers and visual artists and the exhibition, produced by Creative Regions, was an opportunity to bring local work to life, all in the public eye.

"This exhibition is playful, not permanent, non-damaging and will celebrate the talent that we have in our community,” she said.

"When you take art out of a gallery setting it is out there for everyone to see, so this exhibition will be a very visual thing for everyone to feel part of.”

The exhibition is a paid opportunity and artists and writers are required to submit a completed expression of interest form to be considered for the opportunity.

For further details on the project and to obtain a form email Trudie at leigotrudie@gmail.com.