REVEALED: New restaurant spices up Bundy's cuisine scene

SPICE IT UP: Mexican eatery Burrito Bar is set to open at Stockland Bundaberg and is now looking for employees.

A NEW Mexican restaurant will be cooking up a storm when it opens its doors at Stockland Bundaberg in the next few weeks.

With a focus on creating a relaxed, fun and inviting culture, The Burrito Bar should fit right in Bundaberg.

A Burrito Bar spokesman said the company was excited about bringing the "unique brand” to Bundy.

"For those who don't know the ins and outs of the Burrito Bar, think modern Mexican,” he said.

"Burritos, tacos, enchiladas, crispy wraps, quesadillas, and nachos, through to our more American-inspired range such as ribs and wings.

"We are a dine-in store predominantly, but we also offer takeaway.

"We have an extensive range of cocktails for those looking to drink in style.”

He said they wouldn't be the only Mexican restaurant around, but they were committed to the Mexican casual dining market.

"Which we believe is very much under served in both metropolitan and regional Queensland,” he said.

The eatery will seat 85 and joins Lone Star and Zarraffa's, which have set up shop in the last six months.

The spokesman said the Burrito Bar was born and bred in Queensland.

"We have had great success with opening stores in regional Queensland and believe there is an appetite for a full modern Mexican experience,” he said.

"This goes from delicious starters all the way through to our desserts such as chocolate nachos, chocolate tacos, and churros.

"We find our model is suited to tight communities in which we endeavour to support.”

He said there were still job positions available.

"We are looking for staff, and we love to employ those in the local community,” he said.

"We don't want to be just a faceless brand; we want to get involved in communities, employ locals, and help them prosper.”

Email your resume to

jobs@theburritobar.com.au