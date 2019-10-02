REVEALED: New health hub, stores planned for Hinkler

SHOPPERS will be in for a treat if plans go ahead for updates to Hinkler Central.

Centre manager Sherry Stone, confirmed planning was underway for a proposed addition to the centre.

"We have recently submitted a development application regarding our proposed plans for a future addition to Hinkler Central, as part of our commitment to delivering a regularly refreshed offering which keeps up with the evolving demands of our local community," Ms Stone said.

"While we are still in the initial planning stages for this proposed project, seeking this approval from Bundaberg Regional Council allows us to take the next step in our plans to ensure our centre continues to fulfil the needs of our community.

"In line with our long-term vision for Hinkler Central, these plans propose to create a new and inviting wellness and health hub for our family-friendly centre, incorporating a range of new convenient features and services as well as welcoming some new retail offerings to the centre.

"It is still too early in the planning process to provide specific details about this proposed project, but we will be sure to keep our local community informed as our plans progress."