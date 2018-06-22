REVEALED: Multi-million dollar upgrade for iconic barrel

UPGRADE: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said the company was proud to call Bundaberg home.

UPGRADE: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said the company was proud to call Bundaberg home. CONTRIBUTED

THE iconic Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel is a must-see for any visitor to the region, and a multi-million dollar overhaul is set to make the 13-year-old hot spot even more attractive.

The tourist facility will close from July 15, coinciding with the end of school holidays, and is set to reopen ahead of Christmas in time to host a stream of holiday tours.

CEO John McLean said the company had been proud to call Bundaberg home for the past 50 years, and bringing their story to life while showcasing the area was important for them.

"When the barrel re-opens in time for the Christmas holiday, we plan to work closely with tourism operators to help bring even more people to our region because we've got so much to be proud of,” Mr McLean said.

"It's a wonderful way for our customers to see behind the scenes and feel part of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks family, so we are excited about this refurbishment to continue to share our story.”

The structure's exterior will remain untouched, but plans for the interior are in for a major facelift.

The upgrade will include interactive experiences and a modernised space that will feature a dedication to the history of the brand's 50 years in Bundaberg.

The brewing process will also be a highlight of the new fit-out, focusing on the real ingredients used in the specialty drinks and the unique fermentation process that makes it such a stand-out product.

Throughout the closure, a small retail outlet will remain at the facility for regular consumers and visitors to purchase items.

Each year an estimated 68,000 people visit the family owned and operated attraction.

Over its three generations, the company has perfected its craftsman brewing process to deliver an unsurpassed depth and roundness of flavour.

The Bundaberg-based company has achieved resounding success over the past few years after striking a deal with Pepsi-Cola earlier this year.

The global expansion has resulted in shipping to 44 countries around the world.

Founder and former director of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Cliff Fleming said the key to their success was in the fermentation process.

"We've stuck to traditional brewing methods rather than using cordials to manufacture a product,” he said.

"Our opposition buy essences and make it on the spot, but we've had to nurture our product, develop our own techniques and then do the bottling after.”