REVEALED: More complaints against Bundaberg surgeon

At one stage, Dr Richard Hocking (above) had 44 complaints recorded against him.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has gone into damage control after complaints were uncovered against Dr Richard Hocking at Bundaberg Hospital.

The NewsMail reported last year that the health service employed Dr Hocking after he left Canberra in 2014 as complaints started to emerge about his work.

He has previously been investigated by the medical watchdog, who at one point had recorded 44 complaints against him.

In November, health service chief Adrian Pennington said no complaints about the surgeon had come across his desk.

But documents obtained by the Courier-Mail showed concerns over Dr Hocking's knee-replacement surgeries sparked a departmental audit that found "no adverse indications for Dr Hocking's patients".

The surgeon has been the subject of nine complaints in his first two years at the hospital, logged under the hospital's clinical incident reporting system and revealed in Right to Information papers.

The complaints included severity assessment code one event which refers to a mistake causing a patient permanent harm or death.

Most of the complaints concerned Dr Hocking's "communication style".

The NewsMail understands Dr Hocking is at the centre of allegations of bullying by a patient at the hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokeswoman said the hospital was preparing a response today.

Yesterday she told the Courier-Mail the hospital had "full confidence" in its surgical team.

The NewsMail is awaiting a response from Health Minister Cameron Dick.

Dr Hocking joined the hospital as a staff orthopaedic surgeon in January 2016 following a series of "locum stints" after leaving his practice in Canberra.

A search of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency database yesterday showed Dr Hocking's medical registration was now without restrictions.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokeswoman said the hospital's orthopaedic surgery team was reporting clinical outcomes that were "better than expected" and was "one of the best performers across the state on elective surgery benchmarks".

Earlier this year former patient Brian Samuels approached the NewsMail to commend Dr Hocking for his "wonderful job" on his knee operation.