REVEALED: Masterplan for new campus at Bundy school

BIG PLANS: St Luke’s Anglican School has already obtained development approval for the first stage of the masterplan and has now submitted a development application for the remaining stages.

FROM a new performing arts and sports centre to a wellness hub with a cafe, St Luke's Anglican School has big plans for the future of its campus.

The school announced a five-stage new campus masterplan yesterday while celebrating its 25 year anniversary.

Principal Craig Merritt said Our Future: Masterplan was the result of extensive deliberations and ongoing community consultations and supported the school's Strategic Priorities: 2019-2022.

"The beautiful campus has served St Luke's students, staff and families exceptionally well, however, education has changed considerably since the foundation of the school and the school is continuing to evolve into the future," he said.

BUILDING FUTURES: St Luke's Anglican School celebrated 25 years with the announcement of the new campus masterplan to build a bright future for students and the community.

St Luke's has already obtained development approval for the first stage of the masterplan, which consists of extensions and refurbishment to its Early Learning Centre.

Now the school has submitted a development application for the remaining stages.

The proposed developments will incorporate a new performing arts and sports centre (over two stages) including a new, enclosed, purpose-built centre for performances, sports, marquee events and assemblies, with a high-performance gym, cardio room, amenities and learning areas.

The development will also see an upgrade to the existing upper primary (Lohse Centre) to ensure our learning environments "provide 21st century learning".

A new lower primary precinct building is set to provide new learning areas for prep, years 1-3 and learning enrichment, while also becoming the new home for primary administration.

The final stage will consist of a student wellness hub, cafe and staff administration space, forming a 'town centre' for all members of the school community to gather, surrounded by the forest and nature play spaces.

The school delayed the extensions and refurbishment to the Early Learning Centre during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, work has now started and this project is on track for completion by the end of the year.

Schematic design work has been completed on the performing arts and sports centre, and it is hoped construction can commence in early 2021, for occupancy by students in 2022.

Business manager David Reed said this year marked a significant milestone in the history of St Luke's Anglican School.

"We are meeting the needs of the St Luke's Anglican School students of today while building with the future in mind," Mr Reed said.

