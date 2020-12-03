REVEALED: Marina timeline, cost, future plans

Artist impressions for The Gateway Marina at Burnett Heads.

IT’S been years in the making and there’s one last hurdle to clear before Stage 1 of The Gateway marina development sets sail.

Having received approval for the first stage from the Bundaberg Regional Council last week, the project now needs to clear the appeal period.

Nonetheless, BH Developments managing director, Simon Harvey said after years of working with the council and undertaking community consultation, they were pleased to take another step forward towards delivering The Gateway.

Should the appeal period be smooth sailing, the project could see a multi-stage residential, commercial and marina lifestyle development, expected to drive strong economic growth for the region.

MAKING WAVES: Plans for the Gateway Marina in the recent Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting.

“Once complete, the approved stage one will comprise 140 marina berths and more than 2,490 sqm of exciting retail and commercial spaces including restaurants, convenience retailing and tourism related businesses, with a mix of short stay accommodation and quality residential apartments,” Mr Harvey said.

“The balance of the proposed stages for The Gateway are currently being considered by council and if approved will provide a further 178 marina berths, additional residential apartments, a hotel, conference centre and eco villas.”

He said Stage 1 was expected to cost in excess of $50 million and create hundreds of employment opportunities.

“The significant civil works aspect of the development and large building construction works has the potential to create hundreds of local jobs, not just in direct construction trades, but in professional consulting firms such as engineers, landscape architects, lighting consultants and environmental consultants,” Mr Harvey said.

“When complete, The Gateway will employ hundreds more to maintain the facility and operate multiple businesses at the Marina Village.”

Should the project stay on its current course, on-land work could start early next year.

“With the confidence of the approval granted (understanding this is subject to an appeals process), we have provisioned to deliver stage 1A that will include 38 marina berths, a fuel dock, plus an enhanced marina building with amenities to ensure berth holders have everything they need as we progress our plans to deliver the first of the new buildings under the recently approved Development Application,” he said.

“Stage 1A works can be undertaken immediately under an existing “wet” approval and a recently granted Minor Works approval.

“The on-land works will see the establishment of a marina office with convenience store, chandlery and tour facilities, as well as a Gateway Marina display suite that will provide information to the community about the development, with works due to commence early in the New Year when trades resume.

“Meanwhile, dredging of the Burnett Heads boat harbour continues in preparation to accommodate the first of our marina berths in the new year.”

He said dredging was well underway, with more than 80,000m3 of soft material already removed to date.

Mr Harvey said they would continue to concentrate on the area associated with stage 1A.

“We have been overwhelmed with expressions of interest for marina berths due to The Gateway’s unique position at the mouth of the river in a safe boat harbour,” he said.

“There has also been strong enquiry for both apartment sales and retail spaces to lease.”

