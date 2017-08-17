REVEALED: Major changes coming to Brothers Club

BIG PLANS: Brothers Sports Club is preparing for major renovations at its popular venue.

NEW accommodation facilities and a major upgrade of its complex are on the cards for Brothers Sports Club as it strives to be the top entertainment, sporting and gaming venue in the region.

Brothers Sports Club president Mark Barrett said the club was finalising plans for major renovations including change rooms and toilet facilities for its sporting fields, an updated foyer area and catering services.

"There have also been discussions with the owners of the land relating to major building improvements and possible extensions including accommodation options,” Mr Barrett said.

"Our staff levels have increased to enable us to continue to provide a level of service which our members and guest are accustomed.”

Mr Barrett made the statement after the NewsMail sent questions to the club regarding rumours the club had sold.

Mr Barrett did not confirm if the club had been sold but said rumours of the sale of Brothers Sports Club had been circulating for more than a decade.

"Brothers Sports Club is a tenant with a secured long lease,” he said.

"If the freehold was to be sold, it would have no effect on the operational or sporting facilities currently enjoyed by our members and their guests.

"The only change would be to whom the rent is paid.”

Mr Barrett said rumours spreading about the club's viability were also unfounded.

"We are quiet achievers,” he said.

"We don't broadcast our good deeds nor do we get involved in rumours that continue to be circulated about our viability, our balance sheet is very strong and our trading is exceptional.”

Last year, the club was listed on Ray White Hotels' website as a freehold investment with development potential with a seven-year lease with a 10-year option.

It also advertised that the 8.2ha site had the potential for large residential or accommodation development, subject to council approval.

Expressions of Interest closed on July 20 last year but both Ray White Hotels and the club have remained silent on the subject.