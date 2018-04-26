REVEALED: Mackay's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes

VALENTINES Day - it's a tricky one. Some are expressing their love for each other through affection and gifts, and others are wallowing in a sad state of self-pity with their pets, a wine bottle and a big mac.

If you're a bachelor living in Mackay, the so-called town with the worst women drought in Queensland, then you've probably used that excuse to reassure yourself it's why there's never any women by your side.

If you're a bachelorette living in Mackay, you've probably searched far and wide from the depths of Cartel to the pits of the deep, dark web asking yourself where on earth all these men congregate.

For Mackay woman Leanne Hackling, 52, it hits home all too well -- having been single for eight years.

While you won't catch her on the dance floor at Cartel, she said she hunts far and wide for a man her age.

She's tried Plenty Of Fish, she's tried the library and she's always on the look out at Coles.

"You never know in a supermarket," she giggled.

"I'm hoping a nice guy wants some advice on what vegetables to buy one day."

She said she's extremely shy and puts herself down a lot for having curves, but she's holding onto hope there's a nice bloke out there for her.

Leanne doesn't care what he looks like, as long as he's honest, genuine and trustworthy.

"It doesn't matter if he's got a different language other than English. It doesn't matter. As long as I can understand him it's all good," she assured.

She hopes Mr Right has the same interests as her which include gardening, going to the markets, op shopping and cooking sausage rolls.

Leanne said there's no pressure, but her dream date would be swimming with the dolphins together at Monkey Mia in Western Australia.

She said she's happy to give the young ones a run for their money, but if Mr Right "doesn't jump out of the rose bushes" she's quite happy to spend Valentines Day "home alone watching Married At First Sight on the telly".

Well ladies and gentlemen, the time has come.

If you've had it swiping through the entire population on Tinder, you're sick of your mum asking when grandchildren are on the way and you don't want to spend Valentines Day watching 50 Shades of Grey alone in the cinema, we've got your back.

We've compiled a list of some of the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes for your choosing.

LADIES

Leanne Hackling. 52. Love country music, markets, good food, good company and looking for love and trust.

Tamika Ammer. 22. Throw her a medium rare stake on the barbie and a couple of locally caught prawns and she's yours! Hobbies include napping and Netflix.

Olivia Hughes. 21. She works for Star FM as a Promotions Assistant. Kind hearted and caring, any guy would be lucky to have her. She is amazing with kids and with her, there is never a dull moment. Also amazing fashion sense and always looks good!

Brenda Willans. 39. Gym junkie, loves hanging out with friends, good coffee, loves adventure and travel, looking for someone to share in these experiences and not afraid to put themselves out there!! Must love dogs.

Annette Wisnewski. 53. live in mackay, am looking for a nice bloke to spend time with. I have 1 kid still at home but he is an adult. I love my cats and dogs, do a lot of charity work, like a good horror movie and good food.

Sarah Raines. 28. Loves adventuring, travelling and a good night out, but don't go on a hike with her alone.. her navigational skills are not on point.

Suzi McCarthy. 40. Loves a good wine, dressing up, the Melbourne storm and Cooper Cronk. Works hard, beautiful personality. 10/10 any guy would be lucky to have her.

Tayla Macintosh. 23. Loves a good night out, knows her way around a dance floor, not scared of blokes who live in high rises. Drinks more than most blokes during happy hour!

Andrea Cran. 26. Waitress, inappropriately hilarious, beautiful, down to earth... please no rangas.

Brea Moore. 24. Enjoys spontaneous drinking adventures, trips to Bali and loves to drink eat and laugh. All round catch!

Belinda Cavanagh. 32. A hard working honest, straight talking gal!! Loves a good laugh will have a go at most things in life!

Leonie Murphey. 53. Works hard enjoys good music a quiet drink on days off.

Kiarra Spandley. 21. Enjoys long lunches, gazing into each others eyes, wine, alcohol in general, scenic drives. Knows how to party.

Kylie Keioskie. 46. Has mathematics degrees, is very fit from lifesaving and training and also loves talking about and driving sports cars!! Love dancing and going out on hikes.

Julie Ross. 43. Enjoys quiet night at home, small getaways, a few wines and family and friends are very important to her. Kindest person alive.

Bee Adams. 28. Loves beer and fishing and beer and 4wding and beer.

Kylie Keioskie. 46. Has mathematics degrees, is very fit from lifesaving and training and also loves talking about and driving sports cars!!

Sharni Ward. 24. Up for any form of adventure cause she's a legend. Massive heart, loyal and loving.

Molly James. 46. Love fishing, walking on the beach with my furries and having a good laugh. Kids are all grown up and gone.

Caitlyn Wilson. 24. Love 4wding, fishing, boating and meeting new people. Enjoy life and everyday like it was your last.

Lucy Gregory. 29. I nominate myself because I am that awesome and have the best job in the world.

Courtney. 24. Take her to dinner and drinks.

Jacinta Gowley. 22. I like the idea of romances due to being a hopeless romantic person and also a taurus.

Kate Faulkner 25. Loves wine wine and more wine. Studying to be a nurse so she will be able to take real good care of her future man. Likes to have a good time and likes going on adventures.

Rachel Bates. 20. Outdoors-ie, party girl with country roots loves horses boot scooting and tequila. She has a heart of gold.

Samantha Plath. 21. Enjoys spontaneous trips and walks along the beach. Down to earth girl who loves a cold Northern at the end of the day! Doesn't mind a party and can sure carve up the D-floor!

GENTLEMEN

Blair Fordyce. 25. Very good with his hands, farmer, currently looking for the love of his life. Loves a good mango or two. The next Ricky Ponting.

Cody Coppo. 28. Enjoys days on the water spearing, camping and just enjoying life to the fullest.

Farren Bobongie 23. Loves a good day at the beach. Not scared of talking to princesses. Can rope you in on a guitar. Not afraid to walk into Cartel.

Jesse Anthes. 21. Nick names horse .. you can work out why. Loves motor bike riding, going to the movies, having beers, all round great guy.

Nathan Halls. 23. Relatively new to Mackay, wants to meet new people and maybe that special someone to experience life with.

George Hannaford. 23. Mr billboard himself all the way from S.A to Mackay. Very fit. Loves the gym, uni and long walks along the beach. Makes a high quality salad. Studying chiropractic so he knows what the body wants.

Jye Hennessy (left). 24. One of a kind real gentleman. He's got a good heart and enjoys taking his lady out for a bit of fun and also likes to chill on those lazy days. He's a hard worker. He'll wine and dine ya' then go for an ice cream to finish the night off.

Josh Wallace. 23. Fitter by trade, charmer by choice. Loves long walks home from Victoria Street with the beautiful sunrise as the back drop. Man of few words and the ones he does say are usually pronounced incorrectly.

Daniel McKenzie. 36. I moved north, but my social life went south. Rebellious in nature. Keen observer of rug sales and the Coles VS Woolies price wars. I keep relatively fit, can throw the odd weight around and can pull off the little shorts look. Can play guitar.

36. I nominate myself because I moved north, but my social life went south.Rebellious in nature so I've been known to swim outside the flags, and am a keen observer of rug sales and the Coles VS Woolies price wars.I keep relatively fit, can throw the odd weight around and can pull off the little shorts look. Funny haha, not funny strange; can play guitar, and am not six foot so any potential women wouldn't need to worry about lurching around like a baby giraffe in heels. Live centrally, which is condusive to a jive at one of Mackay's vibrant nightspots, too. Fair catch, really.

Mitch Grimaa. 25. Employed, can fish, enjoys long walks on the beach, needs a wife!!!

Dalton Grant. 18. Bit of a gym rat but I'm a pizza delivery driver, so you know I have a job, pizza and a car. Bit of a funny bloke (or so I think).

Ryan Streeter. 31. Enjoys water skiing, travel, fishing and beers of course. Diesel fitter.

Rowan Hill. 27. After a heart break 3 years ago Rowan has been on the market since but with work and study a priority the time to meet a little lady has gone with the wind. Now his priority's have changed with a wife in the distance his main goal. Rocks a fedora in the summer and a leather jacket in the winter. His perfect date is a cheese platter and sunsets over the ocean. Hidden talents - can speak 5 languages fluently after 10 beers, can knit blankets with his left hand and is well known for charity work.

Jordan Vassallo. 20. He's looking for someone who is adventurous who will like going fishing, likes to go four wheel driving in his Hilux, to jump on the back of his bike and go for a ride to the beach and walk along the water as the sunsets. He is of Maltese background. If you cook up some then he will marry you right then and there.

Gordon Gear. 23. Heart of gold, loves a Woodstock, misunderstands jokes but loves a laff, Cartel's favourite client, likes playing chess and binge watching movies, also loves walks along he beach while he practices beat boxing.

Brodie Rolleston. 27. I grew up in the area and just couldn't leave what has come to be my favourite place in the world. I try to balance family, work, and time for myself and enjoy all three. I'm hoping to meet someone looking for something a bit more serious. My hobbies include Diving, Fishing & listing to music.

Bryce Hanson. 20. Also known as slippers. Loves all women different shapes and sizes, currently an apprentice fitter not afraid to get a bit dirty. He's a thug in the streets and a wrestler in the sheets. He's chasing a young lass to settle down with and slow him up a bit. Loves a punt and a few vodkas at cartel night club.

MJ Reschy. 32. Good looking bloke who likes to keep active. Cooks a good feed and doesn't mind a beer or two. Not scared of commitment.

Dan James. 25. Loves riding his mountain bike, going out for romantic dinners (mainly with his mum). Fears social interactions with females in real life. Looking for a girl who shares similar interests.

Reece Leane. 27. Reece loves going fishing, likes to party and spending time with friends and family.

Reilly Anderson. 23. Loves a selfie, long walks to the fridge and a good disco at cartel.

Daniel Close. 26. When he's not pumping those pythons in the gym you can usually catch him volunteering at the old folks home. Avid rock climber with a passion for fashion. Not one to shy away from a good time, loves a Carlton Dry after mowing the lawn and just one of the few genuine good blokes left.

Charles Ball. 26. Loves camping, fishing and 4wheel driving is known to jump on a bull.

Wade Turner. 18. Enjoys a romantic beer (or 10) at the local pub, a good feed, and getting rowdy during rodeo season. Giddy up cowboy.

Michael Effeney. 20. Mick's been looking for a partner to take to Bathurst for his annual family meet up and he feels like this is a perfect opportunity to find that special someone.

Matt Harms. 19. Currently full time gambler and looking for love. Pokies and TAB are his weapons of choice. If he doesn't win you over with his slick Moranbah Moe or "quality banter" chances are you just weren't worth it. His weaknesses are, a dirty beat and a good solid cuddle.

Owen Davison. 29. Loves his mini sprint car racing, fishing and enjoying time with mates. A really great guy who would love to find the right woman.

Jimmy Agius. 18. Loves to sink a JD or 2 (that's all it takes), Going for leisurely drives in the middle of nowhere and talkin' smack beside a campfire. Listens to way too much Colt Ford but will certainly not let ya down.

Mason Wilson. He likes long romantic walks on the beach whilst playing mmmbop and occasionally death metal.

Paul Clerc. 59. Has been unlucky in love. Looks 39 ladies but don't let his baby face fool you!! He's just a simple guy looking for his perfect first mate.

Michael Erickson. 26. Super tall, avid sports enthusiast, works with his hands. Pro's: tall. Con's: drives a lancer, likes Geordie Shore. Seriously though, this one's a catch!

Michael Kemp. 21. Electrician, proud athlete, lover of animals and the environment. Loves a day lit adventuring but also loves a quiet day in. Perfect for any girl.

Grant Matsen. 28. He has red hair, can do the slug and loves where's the gold!

Travis Parry. 25. Just waiting for the new season of, Farmer Wants A Wife.

Kale Platzer. Hit a brother up for a nice night of wining and dining, good conversations and down right nice bloke. Likes cars and bikes + great with kids, if you are a MILF this is your man.

Tyler Beazley. 24. IT Business Owner. Loves a good night out, adventures with friends and will not need a users guide to reboot the right girls hard drive to service her needs!

Robbie Carter. 22. Asian stud. Mechanic. Ready to meet the parents. Enjoys long walks on the beach and all the sh*t you wanna hear. Club days are over, he's ready to settle.

Ben Cavanagh. 30. He is one of the nicest blokes you could meet. Loves cooking, camping, 4WDing, and his puppies. He's fit and active and works in fire and rescue and was a former life saver and tour guide. So much more to this guy than can be written here. Gold mine.

If none of these fine specimens tickle your fancy then tickets for the Bachelor, Spinster & Divorcees Single Mingle event are closing soon.

The event is Saturday February 17 6pm - midnight at the Mackay Turf Club. Live music, gourmet platters from 6.30-8.00pm and a FREE drink on arrival.

Tickets available at Mackay Tickets until February 14.