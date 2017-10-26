REVEALED: Luxury cruise ship bound for Bundy

A CRUISE ship where passengers pay tens of thousands of dollars to sail the seas in opulent luxury will dock at the Port of Bundaberg in June.

The Silversea line ship Silver Discoverer will make its way from Port Villa with a six-hour stop in Bundy en route to Cairns.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said BNBT had been working for 18 months on a touring program for passengers that would highlight the best of Bundaberg's food and drinks.

"We recognise that this small cruise ship is a tester for Bundaberg, with many other cruise lines watching how Bundaberg delivers as the first port of call in Australia, along with the cruise ship welcome and afternoon touring," Ms Reid said.

The Port Villa to Cairns route is so popular that those wanting to take the trip currently have to sign up on a waiting list.

The popularity of cruises is felt strongly in the tourism industry.

"Cruise is continually growing as a success story for Queensland tourism and the Bundaberg region, as a key destination on the Southern Great Barrier Reef, is excited to have the opportunity to showcase the region to cruise passengers and potentially grow this sector for the future," Ms Reid said.

The Silver Discoverer carries 120 guests, with a strong European market.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson hailed the ship as a boon for the region and said figures showed how beneficial cruises could be for regional economies.

"The cruise ship industry is a booming industry and this shows we are well placed to capitalise on this business in years to come," she said.

Silversea's website lists the Discoverer as capable of exploring the remote archipelagos of the Pacific.

"She's the perfect platform for viewing these untamed landscapes, with all ocean-view suites and plenty of deck space so that a breaching whale or a pod of dolphins is always within sight," the description reads.

"Silver Discoverer's shallow draft allows her to navigate closer to shore, and with a fleet of 12 Zodiacs, guests can land on isolated shores and explore wetlands and submerged ecosystems, up-close and in-depth."

According to the Cruise Lines International Association's latest report, a record 468 cruise ships visited Queensland last financial year.

"This is almost double the number of cruise ships to travel to Queensland in 2012-13," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.