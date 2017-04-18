REVEALED: Locations of Bundy region's hidden speed cameras

Speeding around Bundy? Prepare to get caught.

IF YOU are speeding almost anywhere in the wider Bundaberg region, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed.

New data reveals exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are located across central Queensland.

It also reveals there are at least 31 speed camera locations in the Bundaberg region.

Not all of the sites will be used daily, but each have the potential for police to set up a camera.

Some locations are listed as parked mobile speed camera spots while others are listed as active mobile speed camera sites.

There are presently more than 3500 active mobile speed camera sites within Queensland.

These mobile speed camera sites have been approved according to strict selection criteria.

The sites are available for portable devices, covert and/or marked mobile speed camera operations.

Traffic crash history is the primary criterion used to initially identify sites.

Other reasons for the establishment of a mobile speed camera site may include verified high risk speeding behaviour or roadwork sites where workers are at risk.

Sites are subject to approval by a Speed Management Committee which generally comprises of representatives of the Queensland Police Service, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, RACQ and Local Governments.

Sites may be parked from camera operations from time to time due to impacts upon those mobile speed camera sites including roadworks, revised speed limits or the road has been re-engineered, preventing the deployment of the mobile speed camera unit.

In some cases, there maybe a number of mobile speed camera sites along the same road within the same locality.

The list of approved sites will be updated to accommodate changes to mobile speed camera sites.

Active mobile speed camera sites

Bargara Rd (Bundaberg-Bargara Rd), Kalkie

Bourbong St, Bundaberg

Bruce Hwy, Gin Gin

Bruce Hwy, Wallaville

Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd, Maroondan

Childers Rd (Isis Hwy), Cordalba/North Isis

Elliott Heads Rd, Bundaberg

Elliott Heads Rd, Innes Park

Enterprise St, Bundaberg

FE Walker St (Bundaberg-Port Rd), Ashfield, Bundaberg

Goodwood Rd, Bundaberg

Goodwood Rd, Elliott

Goodwood Rd, North Isis

Goodwood Rd, Redridge

Lowmead Rd (Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd), Rosedale

Moore Park Rd, Bundaberg

Mt Perry Rd (Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd), Bundaberg North

Princess St, Bundaberg

Rosedale Rd (Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd), Avondale

Takalvan St, Bundaberg

Walker St, Bundaberg West

Parked mobile speed camera sites