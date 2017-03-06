REVEALED: LNP's plan to bring jobs, infrastructure to CQ

The LNP has announced a new plan for the regions to help grow jobs.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry says the LNP's 'New Deal' for Regional Queensland will deliver much needed infrastructure and jobs for the Rockhampton region.

On the weekend, State and Federal Members of the Liberal National Party in Regional, Rural and Provincial Queensland gathered for a Regional Member's Council in Bundaberg.

Under the LNP's 'New Deal' for Regional Queensland, the two tiers of LNP politicians will continue to meet regularly and work to implement plans in a number of key areas, including:

Ongoing support for the resources industry, particularly coal jobs in Central Queensland;

A 10-year action plan to improve the Bruce Highway;

New infrastructure including dams to provide water security and job creating agricultural projects;

Support for a new economically viable coal-fired power station in North Queensland;

Tough new measures to tackle the regional crime crisis; and

A comprehensive tourism plan, including free WiFi hotspots.

Ms Landry said by working together at state and federal levels the LNP would deliver better results.

She is confident the plan will help the LNP in the battle for the seats of Rockhampton and Keppel at the next Queensland election.

She singled out the development of Rookwood Weir and building of a new coal-fired power station to lower electricty prices in CQ as key projects.

"I think both Rockhampton and Keppel are quite marginal," Ms Landry said.

LNP Queensland Leader Tim Nicholls said the 'New Deal' had been put together as a result of numerous listening tours around Regional Queensland.

"We could feel the discontent among Regional Queenslanders fed up with Canberra style politics long before One Nation won Senate seats but it takes time to map out real workable solutions rather than just offer thought bubbles," Mr Nicholls said.

"We need local solutions to local problems and that's what all the members want to deliver for their communities."