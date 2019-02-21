REVEALED: Kmart revamp coming to Bundy

FACELIFT: Kmart Bundaberg is set to undergo a major renovation to enhance customer experience.

EVERYBODY loves a bargain, and Kmart is a well known hotspot for indulging in affordable lifestyle necessities.

But shoppers will have one more reason to celebrate when the Bundaberg store receives an exciting facelift - promising customers a brand new shopping experience.

A Kmart spokeswoman said the refurbishment will begin on March 13 with construction underway for just over two weeks.

"The refurbishment will be complete by Friday, March 29 with the Kmart Bundaberg store holding a celebration day for team members and customers to enjoy on Thursday, April 11,” she said.

The spokeswoman confirmed the store will not be closing over the renovation period, with operations going on under the cloak of night.

"A fun fact is that the refurbishment occurs during the night so the store will continue to trade normal hours,” she said.

A pop of colour will be sure to catch your eye, with fun and exciting "worlds” on offer.

"The major refurbishment will showcase Kmart's new store layout that is being rolled out nationally, designed with coloured worlds to ensure the customer shopping experience is convenient and enjoyable,” she said.

"The new store will have noticeable updates including wider aisles and bolder graphics to make navigating around the store easier.

"Other improvements include a new lighting system, fixtures and fittings and new fitting rooms.”

The combining of photo processing, entertainment and lay-by counters will provide a simpler way for customers to access the varying range of services offered at Kmart.

But not everybody is as entheusiastic about the new design.

Shoppers from other regions have been outraged at the new design which controversially positions the cash registers at the centre of the store, not on the way out.

News.com.au polled hundreds of Kmart shoppers and found many were opposed to the new format, describing it as "disorienting”, "inefficient” and being "made to feel like a shoplifter” when leaving the store, as security guards were now checking customers' receipts as they exited.