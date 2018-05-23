REVEALED: How much speeding costs Bundaberg

LEADFOOTS in Bundaberg racked up more than $780,000 in speeding fines in 12 months.

A Right to Information investigation has revealed police handed out 3889 speeding tickets across the Bundaberg police region in 2017.

Those fines cost motorists more than $784,823, enough to pay the wages for 11 primary school teachers or 10 registered nurses.

Almost 2800 tickets were handed out to speeders driving less than 13km/h over the limit. A further 925 were caught driving 14-20km/h over the limit, 141 motorists were fined for speeding 21-30km/h and 17 fines were given to drivers doing 31-40km/h over the limit.

Eleven drivers were hit with a $1117 fine for driving more than 40km/h over the limit, the highest speeding category.

One of the region's top surgeons said drivers needed to get the message that speeding killed dozens of people and changed hundreds of lives every year.

Australian Medical Association Queensland board chair Shaun Rudd said drivers were not getting the message.

"Despite all the warnings, speed continues to be one of the major causes of road accident fatalities in Queensland. Already this year, we have had 18 fatalities in the region," he said.

"Each year thousands of people are admitted to hospitals in the region because of road accidents, many of which were caused by speed, placing pressure on our doctors and nurses.

"Speed combined with distractions like mobile phones is a lethal combination. It is vital that drivers adhere to the speed limits and keep their eyes on the road."

Queensland regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said even doing 10km/h over the limit significantly increased the chance of a crash turning deadly.

"The physics behind speeding are stark. If you are in a 40 zone driving at 50km/h, that extra 10km/h increases your kinetic energy by one and a half times," he said.

"To put it simply, if you hit a kid you are hitting them one and a half times harder."

Inspector Flanders said braking also took longer at higher speeds, making it harder to avoid a potential accident.

"In that same situation, driving at 50km/h in a 40 zone, it'll take about twice as long to brake as if you were doing the limit."-NewsRegional