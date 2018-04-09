Menu
STATE OF ART GYM: Toowoomba Grammar Headmaster Peter Hauser near the site of the new gymnasium. Wednesday Feb 22, 2017.
Education

REVEALED: How much Grammar's headmaster earns

Anton Rose
by
9th Apr 2018 9:46 AM
TOOWOOMBA Grammar School headmaster Peter Hauser is the third highest-paid grammar school head in Queensland according to documents tabled in state parliament last week.

Mr Hauser's 2017 salary of $503,000 was revealed in the school's annual report tabled alongside that of Queensland's seven other grammar schools.

His salary is topped by Townsville Grammar principal Richard Fairley who took home $506,000 before retiring at the end of 2017, and Brisbane Grammar headmaster Anthony Micallef who topped the list with an annual salary of $555,000 last year.

Mr Hauser's salary, and that of his peers, is more than Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's yearly earnings of $400,000.

The report also showed the salary of the Toowoomba Grammar headmaster had actually decreased since the previous year by $1000.

Deputy headmaster Timothy Kelly, who joined Townsville Grammar as its principal this year, earned $354,000 while the school's chief financial officer Graham Woolacott was paid $255,000.

Directors of studies and sports and activities had salaries of $168,000 and $165,000 respectively at the school last year.

