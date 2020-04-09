REVEALED: How many Wide Bay virus patients have recovered

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Wide Bay region overnight, and Queensland Health have revealed four patients have recovered from the disease.

FOUR of the Wide Bay region's 22 confirmed coronavirus cases have recovered, Queensland Health has revealed.

It comes as the health region recorded no new cases of the disease in the latest update.

10 new cases of the disease were confirmed overnight, bringing the state total to 953 cases

Contact tracing is underway.

Of the 22 patients in the Wide Bay region, nine are located in Hervey Bay, 12 are in Bundaberg and one overseas national has been in self-isolation in Brisbane.

No deaths have been recorded.

A Queensland Health spokesman said residents should stay home this Easter to protect vulnerable Queenslanders.

"We have all worked really hard to slow the spread, and that progress could be completely undone if we go out this Easter," the spokesman said.