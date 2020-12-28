REVEALED: How many in Wide Bay have been tested for Covid

More than 35,000 covid tests have been done in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service region this year.

Tens of thousands of people across the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service area have heeded the calls of health officials by getting testing for Covid-19 since the virus reached the country.

As of December 23, 35,861 tests have been done at both private and public testing sites across the Wide Bay to date.

On Christmas Eve residents around Bundaberg, Bargara, Burnett Heads and Mon Repos were urged to get tested if they were experiencing covid symptoms followings positive traces of the virus being detected in wastewater.

Earlier this week Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young commended the state’s response to getting tested after a cluster broke out in New South Wales.

“I am constantly amazed at the incredible community we have in this state,” she said.

“In times of need Queenslanders deliver – this sort of response is absolutely critical for us to remain safe and keeping COVID-19 out of our state.

“I cannot thank you all enough for following advice, please keep up the good work.”

Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, are being urged to get tested immediately.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea, and loss of smell or taste.

Other symptoms people may experience include muscle or joint pain, and loss of appetite.

Fever clinics in the WBHHS area will continue operating during the upcoming public holidays.

To find your nearest fever clinic and their operating hours, see below.

Fever Clinics

– Bundaberg fever clinic: Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), Kendalls Rd, Branyan.

Phone: 4303 8240.

– Hervey Bay fever clinic: St Stephen’s Hospital car park, cnr Nissen St and Medical Pl (entrance off Nissen St), Urraween.

Phone: 4325 6011.

– Maryborough fever clinic: Maryborough Hospital, entrance via Yaralla Street.

Phone: 4122 8048.

Opening times

December 28 (Boxing Day public holiday): 10am-2pm

December 29: 7.30am-5.30pm

December 30: 7.30am-5.30pm

December 31: 7.30am-5.30pm

January 1 (New Year’s Day): 10am-2pm

